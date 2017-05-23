For golfer Lizette Salas, clarity begins at home

A home isn't just a building with four walls.

Our homes extend into the community, its people, fields, courts and courses.

Even today, after six years as a professional player on the LPGA tour, Lizette Salas, 27, likes to return to where it all began at Azusa Greens, the public golf course where she grew up in Azusa, California.

"That golf course is like a second home to me," Salas said. "I had my quinceañera there."

Nine years before Salas was born in 1989, her father Ramon got a job at the golf course as a mechanic, fixing all the vehicles used to maintain Azusa Greens. He also befriended the resident pro, Jerry Herrera, who ran some international junior tournaments at the course in which a young Tiger Woods participated.

"[Ramon] thought it would be interesting to see if his children wanted to play," explained Herrera, who'd been introduced to golf at 11 by an uncle.

Golf lessons aren't cheap, but Ramon Salas worked out a deal with Herrera to teach 7-year-old Lizette, the youngest of his three children.

"My dad would fix whatever Jerry needed in exchange for my lessons," Lizette Salas explained.

"We'd work for half an hour, an hour -- it just depended how much I could push a little girl like that," Herrera said. "Sometimes she’d say, 'My hands are sore,' and I'd say, 'OK, mijita, just a few shots more.'"

Ramon Salas encouraged his daughter as she trained more rigorously, but he never pushed her.

"What I liked was seeing her play," Ramon said. "I thought she had talent and could possibly go to college; we weren't thinking about much more than that. We enjoyed every stage of her life and her game."

As Lizette Salas progressed, she began to relish her skills in golf. When Lizette was around 11, Herrera asked Ramon to bring his daughter to a women's golfing clinic he was leading.

"I explained to these ladies, if this little girl can hit the golf ball, so can you," Herrera said. "She was banging it away and they were clapping for her. It gave her confidence to overcome her shyness."

Salas wasn't done overcoming obstacles, taking on next the challenge of playing with boys, because her high school lacked a team for girls.

"Knowing my family history, how hard we work as a family, I know that stigma or those stereotypical comments do not apply to us or the majority of Mexican-Americans." Lizette Salas, LPGA golfer

"It was more motivation to be the best," Lizette Salas said. "I really hated to lose. I liked seeing the looks on the boys' faces when I would drive it farther or when I'd win."

The challenge pushed her, since high school was really when Salas took her game to another level.

"It started to come together for her," Herrera said. "Her scoring, her ability to overcome situations on the golf course. She kept getting better and better."

"We took it week by week, tournament by tournament, season by season," Ramon Salas explained. "We just focused on playing well. When she left to college, she did well."

Lizette Salas earned a full scholarship to USC, then went on to become the first in her family to be a university graduate, earning a degree in sociology.

While she was in college, Ramon Salas and Jerry Herrera teamed up on a longtime dream Lizette also shared -- launching a junior golf program, San Gabriel Junior Golf, at Azusa Greens. It continues today, with Lizette as secretary/treasurer.

"Our goal was to get neighborhood kids involved and help them do their best, whether it's in sports or education," Lizette Salas explained. "From having kids start at 7-8 years old, to now see them continue in high school, it's really satisfying to do that."

Her main focus has been her pro career. A major highlight took place three years ago when she won her first -- and so far only -- LPGA tournament at the Kingsmill Championship.

"I was in the zone that week," Salas said. "I just remember crying after I made that final putt. I had been working so hard and I had some close calls before. It was just a relief to get that first win under my belt."

A year later, Donald Trump, who owns a number of golf courses, announced his presidential candidacy with a speech that included comments about Mexicans who come to the United States.

"It is hurtful to hear those things," Salas said. "Knowing my family history, how hard we work as a family, I know that stigma or those stereotypical comments do not apply to us or the majority of Mexican-Americans."

The U.S. Women's Open will be held in July at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Salas is resigned to being asked about how she feels about playing there.

"I try to stay away from politics," Salas said. "My job is just to play golf. It does motivate me just a little more."

Lizette Salas has given back to help a new generation of golfers since she was in college. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Herrera expects Salas to perform well.

"Lizette is a pioneer for Latina golfers," Herrera said. "She has it in her heart to win the U.S. Open. She rises to the occasion."

A good performance at the Open and at other tournaments in the summer would help Salas earn points to make the USA team for the Solheim Cup in August. She was a part of the winning team in 2015, which had a distinct Hispanic-American presence with Salas and Gerina Piller playing and golfing great Nancy Lopez as an assistant coach.

"A lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotion," Salas said the Solheim Cup brings out of participants. "We're not doing it for money, we're doing it for pride and the love of our country. I really love those types of team events."

Salas hopes to inspire more in the Hispanic community to take up the game of golf.

"There aren't a lot of Latinos playing, but I see it growing slowly, especially among the new generation," Ramon Salas said.

The junior program in Azusa has a unique way to motivate new participants, Herrera explained, using a video shot on the course years ago of two young phenoms playing there.

"We show film clips of Tiger and Lizette; they can see the resemblance [to themselves] at that age," Herrera said. "Most of them are girls -- 65 percent of the golfers, and around 50 percent of them are Latina."

The next Lizette Salas may be out on the Azusa course today. She might run into the current edition, since Lizette goes back for inspiration when she can.

"There's a view on the range of the San Gabriel Mountains and that view never gets old," Salas said, picturing in detail her beloved Azusa Greens course. "My dad still works there. It's just been a nice getaway."

