          One Nacion

          Puerto Rican athletes respond to the devastation in their homeland

          A parking lot is flooded near the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Maria slammed the island on Wednesday. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
          6:47 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Puerto Rico was hit with Category 4 Hurricane María on Wednesday, resulting in catastrophic damage on the island of 3.5 million U.S. citizens. Puerto Rican athletes turned to social media to offer condolences, promote funding drives and lend support in what will be a lengthy rebuilding process.

          Dallas Mavericks guard and Puerto Rico national team member J.J. Barea promoted a hurricane relief fund and called on his fellow Puerto Ricans to stay strong.

          Tennis star Monica Puig became an icon on the island by winning Puerto Rico's first Olympic gold medal, in Rio in 2016.

          Jorge Posada, who played 17 years for the N.Y. Yankees as a catcher, is close to achieving the goal of $100,000 for hurricane relief efforts.

          St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who sparked a hair-bleaching craze on the island as captain of Team Puerto Rico, which recorded a second-place finish at the World Baseball Classic earlier this year, launched his gofundme campaign for hurricane relief on Thursday.

          Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez wore his support for Puerto Rico on his baseball cap.

          The Chicago White Sox sent their support to Puerto Rico and to earthquake victims in Mexico City.

          Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, one of four Puerto Ricans in Cooperstown, also prayed for Puerto Rico and Mexico.

          Former New York Mets first baseman Carlos Delgado, who holds the record for most home runs (473) and RBIs (1,512) among players from Puerto Rico, tweeted a thank you to the rescuers.

