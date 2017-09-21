Puerto Rican athletes respond to the devastation in their homeland

Puerto Rico was hit with Category 4 Hurricane María on Wednesday, resulting in catastrophic damage on the island of 3.5 million U.S. citizens. Puerto Rican athletes turned to social media to offer condolences, promote funding drives and lend support in what will be a lengthy rebuilding process.

Dallas Mavericks guard and Puerto Rico national team member J.J. Barea promoted a hurricane relief fund and called on his fellow Puerto Ricans to stay strong.

Stay strong mi gente we will get through this! #BoricuaStrong — Puerto Rico (@PuertoRicoPUR) September 21, 2017

Tennis star Monica Puig became an icon on the island by winning Puerto Rico's first Olympic gold medal, in Rio in 2016.

Let's come together to help rebuild, heal and restore the beautiful island that I proudly call home. https://t.co/7idjtL4fZq --- pic.twitter.com/diKiEEqurG — Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) September 20, 2017

Jorge Posada, who played 17 years for the N.Y. Yankees as a catcher, is close to achieving the goal of $100,000 for hurricane relief efforts.

We have created the Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Fund at youcaring.com Our donation was the first one and now we need you to join us in helping out. Funds will be use to deliver basic supplies that the people on the Island will need after Hurricane Maria. #giveback #puertorico #hurricanemaria #boricua #fuerzapuertorico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jorge Posada (@jorgeposada_20) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who sparked a hair-bleaching craze on the island as captain of Team Puerto Rico, which recorded a second-place finish at the World Baseball Classic earlier this year, launched his gofundme campaign for hurricane relief on Thursday.

Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez wore his support for Puerto Rico on his baseball cap.

The Chicago White Sox sent their support to Puerto Rico and to earthquake victims in Mexico City.

We send our best wishes and thoughts to Mexico and Puerto Rico and their people. pic.twitter.com/zGKzMuUuGF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 21, 2017

Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, one of four Puerto Ricans in Cooperstown, also prayed for Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Mantengamos la Fé,oracion y fortaleza!Vamos a poner todos el granito de arena por la gente del caribe,por mi Patria y por la gente de Mexico https://t.co/slRqEOgw3J — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) September 20, 2017

Former New York Mets first baseman Carlos Delgado, who holds the record for most home runs (473) and RBIs (1,512) among players from Puerto Rico, tweeted a thank you to the rescuers.