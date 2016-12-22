CFB Rank: The Pac-12's top 25 players for 2016

While Christian McCaffrey may have played his last game for the Cardinal, his record-setting performances will long be remembered at Stanford. (1:22)

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time to rank the top players in the Pac-12. Talent, production and value to their respective teams all played a role in compiling the order. Several talented players with valid cases for inclusion just missed the cut, but that's how these things go.

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford: McCaffrey will go down as one of the best college football players of all time. He was slowed at times this year by injury, but still led the nation in all-purpose yards per game (211.6) and finished the year with 1,603 yards rushing.

The Pac-12 couldn't keep up with Stanford's Christian McCaffrey, who scored the top spot in the conference player ranking. Steve Dykes/Getty Images

2. Adoree' Jackson, CB/RET, USC: Perhaps no one in college football can impact a game in as many ways as Jackson, who won the Jim Thorpe Award, was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year and was arguably the most dangerous return man in the country. An NFL decision looms, but not until after the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual.

3. John Ross, WR, Washington: Washington’s offensive scheme deserves praise, but the Huskies could be effective with something fairly simple: Give the ball to Ross, let him do the rest. His 17 touchdown receptions rank second nationally and are one shy of the Pac-12 season record.

4. Sam Darnold, QB, USC: The face of USC’s turnaround, Darnold is a special talent who sparked the Trojans’ 8-0 finish that propelled them to the Rose Bowl.

5. Jake Browning, QB, Washington: A sophomore, Browning improved dramatically in his second year as the starter. He finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting, and his 42 touchdown passes are one shy of the Pac-12 record.

6. Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA: McKinley didn’t quite match Hunter Dimick’s defensive totals, but, when healthy, there wasn’t a more dominant pass-rusher in the conference. He was projected as the No. 9 overall pick in ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay’s first mock draft, the first player taken from the Pac-12.

7. Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah: ESPN.com’s Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Dimick led the Pac-12 with 14.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss.

8. Luke Falk, QB, Washington State: Falk ranks fifth in the country with 4,204 passing yards and threw 37 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions. He is ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 4-ranked draft-eligible quarterback.

9. Budda Baker, S, Washington: An ESPN.com first-team All-American, Baker was among the most versatile defensive backs in the country. He had nine tackles for loss to go along with seven pass deflections.

10. Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford: Thomas was honored with the prestigious Morris Trophy, after being voted the best defensive lineman in the conference by opposing offensive linemen. Only a redshirt sophomore, Thomas could be off to the NFL after the Hyundai Sun Bowl.

11. Azeem Victor, LB, Washington: One Pac-12 offensive coach said this of Victor: “He’s the best linebacker in the conference. It’s not close.” Unfortunately, Victor fractured his leg against USC in November and was lost for the rest of the season.

12. Gabe Marks, WR, Washington State: The Most Interesting Man in the Conference, Marks has 312 career catches, the most in Pac-12 history.

13. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington: As a pure corner, Jones has a strong case to be considered the Pac-12’s best in one-on-one coverage. He is Kiper’s No. 9-ranked draft-eligible corner.

14. Chidobe Awuzie, DB, Colorado: Awuzie was named the team’s co-MVP after filling several roles on defense, mostly in the secondary, for one of the top units in the country.

15. Cody O'Connell, OG, Washington State: Just the second unanimous All-American in school history, O’Connell was dominant in his first year as a starter.

16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC: Nagging injuries limited him for most of the season, but when healthy he’s among the most complete receivers in the country and has first-round talent.

17. Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington: A first-team All-Pac-12 selection, Qualls is Kiper’s No. 3-ranked draft-eligble defensive tackle.

18. Chad Hansen, WR, Cal: He came from relative obscurity to become Cal’s top receiving threat. He finished the year with 92 catches for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns.

19. Joe Williams, RB, Utah: Williams ranked No. 3 in FBS is rushing yards per game (148.1), and his 332-yard game against UCLA was one of the performances of the season in college football.

20. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington: Gaskin’s 1,339 rushing yards ranked No. 17 nationally, but his most impressive stat might be this: 227 carries, zero fumbles.

21. Jimmie Gilbert, DE/OLB, Colorado: A first-team All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team All-American pick of the Associated Press, Gilbert was second in the country with six forced fumbles and recorded at least one sack in nine games.

22. Davis Webb, QB, Cal: After transferring from Texas Tech, Webb finished third in the country with 4,295 yards passing and fifth with 37 touchdown passes.

23. Isaac Asiata, OG, Utah: Was a second-team All-Pac-12 pick, but was the Morris Trophy recipient on offense.

24. Shalom Luani, S, Washington State: Luani finished the season with 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

25. Marcus Williams, S, Utah: If he returns next season, Williams is a potential All-American. Regardless, he's a future pro. He had 59 tackles and four interceptions in just 10 games this season.

Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky and Arizona State kicker Zane Gonzalez also deserve recognition for being the best at their positions this year. Instead of trying to weigh their value with, say, an offensive guard, let's just acknowledge that both are very, very good.