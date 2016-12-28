Washington secondary looks to live up to Nick Saban's 'Seahawk-like' characterization

Trevor Matich thinks Washington can make their way into Alabama's head by successfully pulling off trick plays to keep the Crimson Tide guessing. (1:31)

ATLANTA -- While many football fans and players east of the Mississippi River might not have much of an idea about this Washington Huskies football team, Alabama coach Nick Saban has studied them inside and out, and early this week he was quick to point out one of the team’s strongest units -- its secondary.

“They’re sort of a little bit Seattle Seahawk-like in the fact that, ‘We’re gonna do what we do and we’re gonna do it really well,’” Saban said on Monday.

The Seahawks’ secondary, aptly nicknamed the “Legion of Boom,” is one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL and has gotten there in a similar manner to Washington, which has become one of the best secondaries in FBS. Both are cohesive units filled with talented and experienced players who don’t need to disguise too much.

Co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake has been fortunate to deal with mostly the same core players during all three seasons of his tenure in Seattle.

"We play as a team, we play as a unit," said Sidney Jones, shown congratulating teammate Taylor Rapp after he returned an interception for a TD against Colorado. Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Starting safeties Budda Baker and JoJo McIntosh, as well as starting cornerback Sidney Jones were all in Lake’s first recruiting class, while Jones’ complementing cornerback on the other side, Kevin King, is the lone defensive back holdover from the Steve Sarkisian era.

It’s rare in college football to have that much consistency in a position group. That alone gives the Washington defensive backs the opportunity to develop the kind of chemistry that Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor (all Legion of Boom members since 2011) have over the past few seasons.

“We play as a team; we play as a unit,” Jones said. “The Seahawks -- they have standout players, but they still have to play as a unit because if one person or two people don’t do their jobs then they’re not complete.”

Through the past three seasons at Washington, Baker, McIntosh, Jones and King have developed that trust for one another that has allowed this unit to be a complete one, rather than just four players on the field together, plugging in new guys when one graduates or leaves for the NFL.

“If I know I’m going to let this route go to my corner, I know he has my back -- I know he’s going to cover that,” McIntosh told ESPN.com earlier this season. “That trust on the field, that’s what makes us good. We can all trust each other.”

That trust is going to be paramount for the Huskies defense in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday (3 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App) against No. 1 Alabama and freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has the ability to test defensive backs by extending plays with his feet.

On Wednesday, co-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski compared Hurts’ mobility to that of Arizona quarterback Brandon Dawkins and Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins. It was a generous comparison, as neither of those players quite compares athletically or has an offensive line that gives him the amount of time and protection that Alabama’s O-line affords Hurts.

Luckily for Washington, Hurts also hasn’t faced a secondary this season that fields the amount of cohesion and experience -- as well as young talent in the form of Taylor Rapp -- as the Huskies.

It’s no surprise with how much they’ve been around one another over the past few years that the group has developed some intra-unit rivalries.

At the beginning of the season, the unit was divided into two groups to compete against each other during practice. The team that has fewer interceptions (dropped interceptions counted for negative points) when practice ends has pushups to do.

Baker says his group -- which he refers to as the “sleeper team” -- has done fewer pushups on the season, giving King and Jones’ group the bulk of the post-practice workouts.

All of that competition and camaraderie has resulted in a secondary that is second among Power 5 teams in interceptions (19) and has given up only 13 passing touchdowns.

The secondary is hoping that competition and production spill over to the whole team as it faces its biggest challenge of the year against Hurts and Alabama.

“Everything is contagious,” King said. “If we fly around to the ball, then everyone else will want to fly around to the ball and things like that. Everything is contagious, so it’ll spread like wildfire.”

While the winners for the interception challenge will get only bragging rights at the end of the season, King and his defense know that more is on the line Saturday. Maybe with a win over undefeated and top-ranked Alabama, the Huskies’ defensive backs could head back to Seattle, and then on to Tampa, with a nickname of their own.