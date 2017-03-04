Mailbag: Cowardly scheduling and QB questions

Happy Friday. Time for this week's mailbag.

To the questions!

Derrell writes: You tweeted about the Florida State-Alabama game opening the season and I thought about how SEC teams are, I believe you called them, "cowards" with their out-of-conference scheduling. Then I looked at the Pac-12 schedules and saw a lot of lightweights. What gives? Who are the cowards now?

Ted Miller: Touché.

While making fun of teams like Baylor and Mississippi State in the past, for how they scheduled, felt like an objective observation mixed with a teaspoon of snark -- they were being cowardly, by the way -- turnabout is certainly fair play. The Pac-12, which once scheduled more aggressively than any other conference, has been quietly tapping the brakes, at least some programs have.

You'll note that Chris Low made a list of the weakest nonconference schedules in 2017 and two Pac-12 teams -- Washington and Colorado -- ignominiously topped the list. That's disappointing for teams that played for the Pac-12 title last year.

Yes, we know there are often valid explanations for weak schedules, particularly with teams such as Colorado and Washington that have long histories of rugged scheduling. The Buffaloes played at Michigan last year, while Huskies fans will note that Rutgers is a Big Ten team that was a lot better when the home-and-home series was signed. Still, what is there is there and it doesn't look good.

USC and Stanford play Notre Dame every year, which spares them from this frowny face. In fact, USC, which plays Western Michigan, Texas and the Fighting Irish this fall, has made Low's list of toughest nonconference schedules for two years running.

California (North Carolina and Ole Miss), UCLA (Texas A&M, at Memphis) and Oregon (Nebraska) also merit a hat tip for seeking out strong Power 5 conference foes.

While we're seeing more A-list nonconference games in September than seemingly ever before -- credit to the College Football Playoff selection committee for talking relentlessly about strength of schedule -- the Pac-12 appears to be trying to back off.

Why? Well, one explanation is that it's just an anomalous down cycle, which shortly will change. For example, Washington plays Auburn in Atlanta to open 2018 and has a home-and-home with Michigan scheduled in 2020-21. Colorado has home-and-homes with Nebraska and Texas A&M over the next couple of years.

There are two other reasons, though. First, some Pac-12 athletic directors would point to the nine-game conference schedule, an equalizer with the ACC and SEC, which play eight conference games. Second, some Pac-12 athletic directors would point out -- off the record -- that their team isn't eyeballing the CFP, they simply want to become bowl-eligible. Thus the attempt to schedule three victories.

To me, great nonconference matchups are about the best thing going in college football. Think about the excitement leading into USC-Alabama last year, and how it's now easy to already be juiced about FSU-Alabama.

Let us all hope they become the standard for all Power 5 contenders, not the exception.

He doesn't get the attention of others in the quarterback-rich Pac-12, but Brandon Dawkins, already an outstanding runner, is poised to mature as a passer for Arizona. Casey Sapio/USA TODAY Sports

Leslie in Boise writes: The Pac-12 is the Conference of Quarterbacks, as you've often written, and with Sam Darnold, Jake Browning and Josh Rosen, it looks like that again next season. It does appear top-heavy, though. Which teams are in trouble at quarterback, and who might be better than we think?

Ted Miller: Leslie, speaking for my Coug friends who just slapped their collective foreheads, please don't forget Luke Falk at Washington State. They'll tell you we can never get too much #FalkNews.

Arizona and Arizona State top my list of teams that are in better shape than many might think.

I think Arizona's Brandon Dawkins, already an outstanding runner, is going to mature next year into a playmaker. He'll have a good O-line in front of him. The biggest question for the Wildcats' offense might be receiver.

Up north, the Wildcats' good buddies in Tempe have an interesting competition between returning starter Manny Wilkins and Blake Barnett, a transfer from Alabama. At the very least, the Sun Devils will have good depth at the position.

In trouble? Well, you hate to rain on parades, but California, Oregon State and, to a lesser extent, Utah have plenty of uncertainty at the position.

The Beavers and Utes both have starting experience returning. In both cases, it looks on paper like they could have seasons that hit fan expectations if they get at least middling play behind center.

Cal, then, is the biggest question. The Bears have issues on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense, so having pretty much no experience at QB isn't a good thing. Davis Webb, the grad transfer who started last year, put up huge numbers and is going to be an early NFL draft pick, so it's difficult not to see the Bears taking a step back from last year's 5-7 mark in Justin Wilcox's first season as head coach.