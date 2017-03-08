Optimistic USC looks to move forward after Rose Bowl win

LOS ANGELES -- Deontay Burnett's game-tying touchdown reception with just over a minute left the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual will go down as one of the great plays in USC's illustrious history. So it seemed fair to assume that in the two months since it happened Burnett would have re-watched the play dozens of times.

"I've seen it once," he said, "just scrolling through Twitter."

And that occurred almost immediately after the game.

Burnett's 13 catches for 164 and three touchdowns played a significant role in the Trojans' memorable 52-49 win against Penn State, but he didn't feel the need to watch the game again. He might go back and watch certain clips during film study. But with spring practice starting Tuesday, he said the new practice film would be more of a priority.

"I'm past the Rose Bowl," Burnett said. "I'm just ready to be out here and I'm looking forward to this upcoming season."

Deontay Burnett's game-winning touchdown reception in the Rose Bowl gave USC a shot of energy heading into the offseason. Scott Clarke/ESPN Images

Coach Clay Helton took a different approach. He watched a replay of the television broadcast once, but vowed not to watch it again.

"It was rewarding to go through a season like that, it was neat to see that memory happen and it’s something that I'll never forget," Helton said. "The challenge to our self as a full team is to have the discipline to move on and not live in the past and focus on the future."

For USC, that future is bright. The Trojans lose a number of quality players, including cornerback Adoree' Jackson, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, but return 14 starters, including quarterback Sam Darnold, a Heisman Trophy favorite.

Following the first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday, both Helton and Burnett spoke of national-title aspirations. That's not necessarily a break from the norm -- former USC coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Cody Kessler did the same thing prior to the 2015 season -- but this time it seems like a more reachable goal.

"I asked each one of them, both coaches and [players], even though last year was rewarding, was it satisfying to you?" Helton said. "And the answer was no. It wasn't satisfying because we're here to win championships.

"Even though it was great memories, an unbelievable time, it's our time to try and go win Pac-12 championships and national championships. That's what USC is about."

On offense, the biggest question marks are on the offensive line, where the Trojans must replace offensive tackles Chad Wheeler and Zach Banner, plus guard Damien Mama, who left early for the NFL draft.

Junior Chuma Edoga is the favorite to start at left tackle and sophomore Roy Hemsley took the first-team reps at right tackle on Tuesday. On the interior, the expectation is some combination of Nico Falah, Viane Talamaivao and Toa Lobendahn, but Helton said he expects the competition on the offensive line to go into fall camp. Chris Brown, who started over Mama to begin last season, could factor in at right tackle or at guard.

The Trojans lose their top two receivers in Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers, but there are several talented young receivers competing for playing time alongside Burnett, who has the potential to grow into a starring role. The Trojans redshirted four receivers last season (Josh Imatorbhebhe, Velus Jones Jr., Trevon Sidney and Tyler Vaughns) and Michael Pittman Jr. was used almost exclusively on special teams as a true freshman.

Defensively, the most significant departure is Tu'ikolovatu, who was named the Defensive Player of the Game in the Rose Bowl. His decision to transfer from Utah to USC for his final season worked out better than both he and USC hoped, and how the team will move on without him should become more clear over the next few weeks. Senior Josh Fatu took the first-team reps on Tuesday, while Malik Dorton, a standout during spring practice a year ago, and senior Kenny Bigelow Jr. provide other options. Bigelow missed all of last season with a knee injury and might be limited to individual drills throughout the spring.

Kicker Matt Boermeester, who kicked the game-winning field goal in the Rose Bowl, is not currently listed on the roster and remains suspended due to what the university has called a student code of conduct issue. Without him, the only kicker on the roster is redshirt freshman Michael Brown.