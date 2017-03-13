Take Two: Which Pac-12 player are you excited to watch on Sundays?

With the NFL draft approaching, there is a lot of the talk about where different players will get drafted, whose stock is up, whose stock is down, etc..., but ESPN.com Pac-12 reporters Chantel Jennings and Kyle Bonagura are looking past that to September and beyond. They were asked: Who from the Pac-12 are you excited to watch most in the NFL?

Jennings: I’m excited to see where Pac-12 players end up and what their careers become. Adoree' Jackson is intriguing, because I’m curious to see how a team ends up using him. Sidney Jones, who was considered an almost-assured first-round pick before his injury at Washington’s pro-day, is an interesting case study to see where he will fall. Solomon Thomas, who probably didn’t get enough national recognition at Stanford, could very well be the first player picked from the Pac-12.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie had 4.0 sacks and an interception last season for Colorado. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

However, the player I’m most excited to actually watch play in the NFL -- not just where he ends up or what he ends up doing -- is former Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. Everyone loves an underdog story, and they don’t come much better than Awuzie’s. He was a member of Mike MacIntyre's first recruiting class at Colorado and was a lesser-known three-star recruit out of California. He took a chance on a new coach with the Buffs and worked through some tough years and finishes in Boulder. I was in Corvallis during the 2015 season when he sealed the Oregon State win with an interception, and it was cool to see him, in that moment, kind of understand what that Pac-12 win meant for the program. I spoke with him at Pac-12 media days before the season started and I left the conversation thinking, against what seemed like crazy odds at that point late last July, that the Buffs could be a force in the South. I saw him in Eugene early in the 2016 season after the Buffs had given us a first glimpse of their skill, and when I watched him at the NFL combine this year, it was just kind of crazy to think about his journey. Not very many players have come further. Not very many players have been through what he went through. With how he transformed at Colorado, and how he helped the Buffs transform, I think he could have a very successful career at the next level, and it’s one that I’m excited to follow.

Bonagura: Ok, ok. This is kind of a copout. Just about anyone who watched Christian McCaffrey over the past few seasons at Stanford has to be at least somewhat interested in how his game translates to the next level. He was the best player in college football in 2015, when his record-shattering 3,864 all-purpose yards surpassed Barry Sanders (3,496) for the most in a season, but somehow did not win the Heisman Trophy. Somehow, of course, is easily explained by the fact that the winner, Derrick Henry, had a great season for the best team in the country. If McCaffrey did what he did playing for Alabama, it’s fair to wonder how tall his statue would be. The following hypothetical is how the Heisman debate played out.

Team Henry: "See, that’s the point. If McCaffrey played at Alabama he wouldn’t have had that type of season. [Insert commentary about how tough the SEC is]."

Team McCaffrey: "Wrong. He’s that good."

There is validity to the idea that McCaffrey’s numbers would have been less impressive if Stanford played in the SEC, but no one can say definitively how he would have done. For those of us who watched him regularly, there’s no need to validate what he did. It was special. For others, though, that’s not necessarily the case. Even after leading the country in multi-purpose yards per game again in 2016, it still feels like it will take some success in the NFL for some people to completely buy in.

It kind of reminds me of a scene in the movie "The Sandlot" when all of the kids were upset with Benny because he brought Smalls -- the new, nerdy kid in the neighborhood -- to play pickup baseball with them. None of them thought he was good enough be on their team, but then he (eventually) catches a fly ball and (eventually) throws it in with no trouble from the outfield. The rest of the kids accept that he can play and eventually there’s a claim from one of them (Ham) that he knew it all along. It’s not a perfect analogy, but should McCaffrey succeed in the NFL, there will be similarly reluctant acceptance from those who tried to downplay what he did at Stanford.