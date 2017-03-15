Race for the South: Arizona State

It’s way too early to have a good sense of how things will play out next season, but well past the point where it’s OK to start trying anyway. With some teams in the middle of spring practice, some just getting started and others set to begin in a few weeks, it felt like a good time to try to gauge expectations for next season. Over the next two weeks, we’ll take stock of each team in the Pac-12 and see how things are shaping up for 2017. Next up from the South: Arizona State.

Sun Devils’ role in the division race: The 2017 season kind of feels like a grab bag for Arizona State. The Sun Devils, because of the number of injuries in 2016, gave a lot of younger, newer guys game experience last season. That experience -- coupled with added time to mature, gain weight, a chance to get in the film room -- could be a good thing in the long run. They’ve also added some could-be instant impact players like quarterback transfer Blake Barnett (the No. 2 JC QB in 2017) and defensive end transfer Doug Subtyl (the No. 2 JC DE in 2017). Because of those factors, Arizona State could take a step forward in 2017. Does it mean the Sun Devils will be the front-runner to win the South? No. That’s USC and it’s not close. But, it does mean they should be more competitive in every game they play and because of their expected improvement at crucial positions, the Sun Devils will be in a position to wreak havoc and pick up some upsets. Arizona State gets USC as well as defending Pac-12 champ Washington and defending South champ Colorado at home -- keep an eye on those games.

What constitutes success: A winning record not only in the Pac-12 (where the Sun Devils finished 2-7 last year), but also in the Pac-12 South, where it’ll be really important to show growth. In 2016, Arizona State went 1-4 against Pac-12 South opponents with its average margin of loss rolling in at 22 points per game. If Todd Graham wants to position his team near the top of the Pac-12, the Sun Devils need to make strides in the South and compete for that title. The Sun Devils won the Pac-12 South in 2013 but have regressed since, going 3-2 in both 2014 and 2015 before 1-4 last year. Get back to that three-win mark in the Pac-12 South with five or six wins overall in the conference and that would make for a pretty successful season in Tempe.

Spring priorities: First and foremost, the team needs to get adjusted to new offensive coordinator Billy Napier and defensive coordinator Phil Bennett. There is no time to waste for this group, so jumping right into the flow, coordination and chemistry of a well-oiled group could be the difference between a highly productive spring and a good spring. Then, the Sun Devils must figure out their quarterback situation. Barnett and Manny Wilkins appear to be the two front-runners, but getting a guy as many reps as possible with the first team this spring could be huge.