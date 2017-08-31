Preseason All-Pac-12: Sam Darnold headlines strong class of QBs

USC QB Sam Darnold had an incredible season last year and looks to continue to tear up the Pac-12 and take home the Heisman Trophy in 2017. (0:54)

With the 2017 season set to begin in earnest today, here's a look at a collection of some of the best players in the Pac-12. There are a few familiar faces from ESPN.com's 2016 All-Pac-12 team, and several others primed for true breakout seasons.

Offense

QB Sam Darnold, USC: With all the talent and all the hype, it's amusing to consider that Saturday will mark the first time in Darnold's college career that he will open the season as a starting quarterback. He's fond of saying expectations are highest inside the program, but on the outside, he is the Heisman Trophy favorite and is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

RB Myles Gaskin, Washington: A first-team All-Pac-12 selection last year as a sophomore, Gaskin surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second time. Between him and Lavon Coleman, UW has one of the most talented backfields in the country.

RB Royce Freeman, Oregon: He had a down year in 2016 as he was slowed by injuries, but let's not forget how dynamic he was over his first two seasons. Freeman enters the season with 4,146 yards rushing, the most among active FBS backs.

Running back Royce Freeman is looking to rebound from an injury-hampered 2016 season. Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

WR Dante Pettis, Washington: Pettis ranked seventh in the country last year with 15 touchdown receptions -- yet only second on the team behind John Ross (17) -- and is poised for an even bigger season, statistically, as the clear No. 1 receiving option.

WR Shay Fields, Colorado: Fields is the active Pac-12 career leader in receptions (144), receiving yards (1,929) and touchdown receptions (17). With Fields alongside fellow receivers Devin Ross and Bryce Bobo, Steven Montez is in an enviable position as he begins his tenure as the starting quarterback.

TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe, USC: He might not end up with the gaudiest stats, but Imatorbhebhe is a matchup nightmare and one of the best red zone threats in the conference. With USC replacing several key receivers, his role should grow.

OT Trey Adams, Washington: Adams was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a true sophomore and is a potential All-American.

OG Cody O'Connell, Washington State: "The Continent" was an Outland Trophy finalist, a unanimous All-American and received … honorable mention honors from the coaches on the All-Pac-12 team.

C Scott Quessenberry, UCLA: The Bruins' line struggled last year, but Quessenberry was solid, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors after missing the entire 2015 season.

OG Viane Talamaivao, USC: USC replaces three starters on the offensive line, but Talamaivao is back for his fourth season as a starter at guard.

OT Jeromy Irwin, Colorado: Named a team captain for a second consecutive season, Irwin, who is in his sixth season at CU as a result of a medical redshirt, has 25 career starts.

Defense

DL Lowell Lotulelei, Utah: A fourth-year starter on what has consistently been one of the best defensive lines in the country, Lotulelei should be considered a potential All-American.

DL Hercules Mata'afa, Washington State: As a sophomore last year, Mata'afa ranked fifth in the Pac-12 with 13.5 tackles for loss.

DL Harrison Phillips, Stanford: DE Solomon Thomas is gone and there's really no replacing him, but Phillips has what it takes to lead a championship-caliber defense.

DL Vita Vea, Washington: Vea had reason to consider a jump to the NFL after last season and has the potential to be the first defensive player from the Pac-12 to be selected in the 2018 draft.

LB Troy Dye, Oregon: Dye was a lone bright on defense for the Ducks, finishing his true freshman season with 91 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

LB Cam Smith, USC: Led USC in tackles last year (83) as a sophomore and has been a fixture in the starting lineup since his true freshman season.

LB Azeem Victor, Washington: A preseason ESPN.com All-American, Victor should contend for the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in college football.

CB Iman Marshall, USC: Entering his third year as a starter, there is a sense at USC that he'll wind up as a better pure cover corner than former USC star Adoree' Jackson.

CB Quenton Meeks, Stanford: Meeks is just one of several standouts in what might be the best secondary in the conference.

S Chase Hansen, Utah: A one-time quarterback, Hansen is coming off a big season in which he finished with 90 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

S Taylor Rapp, Washington: Rapp quickly became a key piece in one of the nation's best defensive backfields and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Special teams

K Matt Anderson, Cal: Anderson converted 84.6 percent of his field goal attempts last year (22-of-26). The only Pac-12 kicker who converted a higher percentage was Zane Gonzalez -- and he won the Lou Groza Award.

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah: He stepped in for two-time Ray Guy Award winner Tom Hackett, a fellow Australian, and also won the award while earning unanimous All-American honors.