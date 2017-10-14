No. 8 Washington State didn't just lose, it was dominated by California

play 1:39 No. 8 Washington State dominated by Cal Cougars' Luke Falk throws five interceptions and Golden Bears' Ross Bowers scores his first career touchdown on the ground, along with a score and 259 yards in the air, sending Washington State to the stunning 37-3 loss.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Over the first half of the season, Washington State played its way into the College Football Playoff discussion, while quarterback Luke Falk built a strong foundation for a Heisman Trophy campaign.

Both of those dreams ended Friday night in a 37-3 loss to California.

After waiting nearly 14 years to play as a top-10 team, it was one of WSU’s worst performances since Mike Leach arrived on the Palouse in 2012. The eighth-ranked Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) were outschemed, outplayed and at no point looked like the team that has earned national attention over the past few weeks.

Luke Falk threw five interceptions and no touchdowns, and Cal returned his fourth-quarter fumble 26 yards for its final score. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Falk came into the game leading the nation with 19 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He was picked off five times Friday, fumbled on a play that was returned for a touchdown and was sacked nine times.

Two WSU touchdowns were wiped away by penalties and seven of its 13 drives ended on turnovers.

It was a brilliant defensive game plan from first-year Cal coach Justin Wilcox and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter. With the Bears (4-3, 1-3) dropping several players into coverage, Falk seldom had options to throw, and Cal’s defensive line still managed to create constant pressure.

On a night that also featured defending national champion and second-ranked Clemson losing at unranked Syracuse, this result feels just as shocking -- if only because of how one-sided it was.

Going into the game, these seemed like teams headed in opposite directions.

Cal started 3-0 but had lost its previous three, including lopsided defeats to Washington and Oregon the past two weeks. The Cougars, meanwhile, upset USC two weeks ago and easily beat the Ducks in Eugene last week.