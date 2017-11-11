        <
        >

          Pac-12 Blog

          Bryce Love, Stanford knock No. 9 Washington out of the playoff discussion

          play
          Stanford tops Washington behind Love's three TDs (2:34)

          Bryce Love rushes for 166 yards and three scores in a 30-22 victory against No. 9 Washington. (2:34)

          2:48 AM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Pac-12.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on Twitter

          STANFORD, Calif. -- It was already unlikely when the night began, but Friday night’s 30-22 loss to Stanford just about sealed it: Washington -- and the Pac-12, by extension -- won’t be making a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

          The ninth-ranked Huskies were the Pac-12’s last one-loss team, and the number of unlikely results it would take to propel one of the two-loss outfits (No. 11 USC and No. 19 Washington State are the others) to a top-four ranking isn’t worth considering.

          Not only are the Huskies out of the playoff chase, their Pac-12 title hopes took a huge hit as well. At 5-2 in the conference, Washington needs to beat Utah and Washington State and see Stanford lose to California next week to win the Pac-12 North.

          Coming into the game, ESPN’s Football Power Index estimated a Stanford victory would give the Cardinal an 82 percent chance at winning the division, but Stanford (7-3, 6-2 Pac-12) also needs help. It would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker against Washington State, which plays at Utah on Saturday before the Apple Cup in Seattle on Nov. 25.

          Not only did the Cardinal keep their conference-title hopes alive, running back Bryce Love remains very much a part of the Heisman Trophy discussion after running for 166 yards on 30 carries against a defense that ranked No. 1 in the nation in yards allowed (240.9) per game coming in. Prior to Friday, the Huskies had allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season; Love had three by himself.

          Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the clear favorite, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Love doesn’t earn an invitation to the Heisman ceremony. For the Pac-12, that would be the highlight of the season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.