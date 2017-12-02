USC remains out of the CFP picture after winning first conference title since 2008

Sam Darnold throws for two touchdowns and 325 yards with Ronald Jones II adding two scores and 140 yards, as USC gets a crucial 4th-down stop to defeat Stanford. (2:04)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- About an hour before the Pac-12 championship game kicked off Friday, conference commissioner Larry Scott tried to make the case that USC still had a route to the College Football Playoff.

“When I look at the landscape this year, I don't think there is a one-loss, non-champion out there that would trump a two-loss champion from the Pac-12,” he said.

Put mildly, it was wishful thinking. USC came into the game ranked No. 10 in the playoff rankings, five spots behind one-loss Alabama, which won’t be playing for the SEC title Saturday. To any casual observer, it was clear USC was stuck behind the Crimson Tide regardless of how it played against No. 12 Stanford. And, unlike Alabama, there wasn’t a possible combination of championship-game results to vault USC into the top four.

After the Trojans’ 31-28 victory, of course, nothing changed. Their first conference title since 2008 should be celebrated, and they’ll get a nice reward in a New Year’s Six bowl, but that’s where things will end for USC this season, and likely for quarterback Sam Darnold in a Trojans uniform.

Michael Pittman Jr. (6) and USC celebrate his early score, one of his seven grabs for 146 yards. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Darnold completed 17 of 24 passes for 325 yards with a pair of touchdowns -- earning game MVP honors -- and Ronald Jones II ran for 140 yards on 30 carries as the Trojans (11-2) became the first Pac-12 South team to win the conference title game in the seven years it has existed.

That the Pac-12 commissioner lobbied for a Pac-12 team in the playoff conversation wasn’t surprising, but Scott’s stance on his two-loss champion was too little, too late. In fact, it’s fair to look at the schedule the conference handed USC this season -- which included 12 consecutive weeks without a bye -- and come away thinking it contributed to the Trojans finishing on the outside looking in.

When the Trojans went to Pullman to play Washington State on Friday, Sept. 29, it was the second of back-to-back road games on a short week against a ranked team that hadn’t played on the road all season. USC was undermanned due to injuries, was outplayed and lost 30-27.

USC wasn’t the only Pac-12 contender that lost under similar circumstances this season. Washington and Washington State also lost Friday-night road games after playing on the road the week before. It was an obvious scheduling flaw that never should have been allowed in the first place, and something Scott acknowledged by announcing a change to the scheduling procedure.

“We added a parameter that says you cannot schedule a team to play a Friday night road game after a Saturday road game,” Scott said. “Hindsight's 20/20. If we could re-engineer some things, there would probably be a long list of things we'd do differently.

“But, you know, no one's got the benefit of doing that.”