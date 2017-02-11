Eagles linked to wide receivers Alshon Jeffery, Pierre Garcon

We are about a month out from the start of the league year and already the Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to just about every high-profile free agent wide receiver-to-be.

The most recent wideout tied to the Eagles is Chicago's Alshon Jeffery. From Jason La Canfora:

Several league sources anticipate the Eagles being in on Alshon Jeffery (Bears) and Philadelphia was aggressive in exploring trade options in-season on other receivers as well, like Torrey Smith (San Francisco), and they need to add more than one pass catcher this offseason.

Jeffery is considered the top receiver on the market and is likely to receive a handsome pay day despite being suspended four games last season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Salary cap expert Joel Corry projects that Jeffery will be seeking a deal comparable to Demaryius Thomas and Dez Bryant, both of whom are averaging $14 million per season with north of $30 million guaranteed.

If that price tag proves too steep, the Eagles could go after the next tier of free agents, which includes Washington's Pierre Garcon. Mike Jones of the Washington Post suggests Philly could be in the mix.

The [Redskins] like Pierre Garcon, and Garcon says he wants to be here. But as many as five other teams (Rams, Eagles, Bears, Cowboys, 49ers) are expected to want this reliable veteran to serve as a security blanket for their young quarterbacks. If any of those come correct (financially), and the Redskins do the Redskins thing and lowball their own rather than giving them the respect they deserve, Garcon will likely shrug and go elsewhere.

Garcon (79 catches, 1,041 yards, 3 TDs in 2016) would be an upgrade over the Eagles' current options at receiver, but at age 30, he might not be an ideal fit for a team looking to surround quarterback Carson Wentz with young weapons that can grow beside him.

The same might be said for DeSean Jackson, though his ability to stretch the field is exactly what this offense desperately needs. Jackson recently expressed a desire to remain in Washington, but allowed that he will take the best offer. The Tampa Bay Bucs could very well jump into the mix for Jackson's services as well. With multiple suitors in play, Jackson should be able to find enough leverage to get a decent contract.

Miami's Kenny Stills has the combination of youth (24 years old) and big-play ability (17.3 yards per catch, 9 TDs last season) that the Eagles are looking for. They'll reportedly make a push to sign him when free agency unofficially begins on March 7.

How it all shakes out remains to be seen; there are sure to be other teams in play for the top receiver options, so it's no guarantee that they'll land their target(s). But the early whispers only support what's become common knowledge at this point: The Eagles are anxious to add talent at receiver and will be players when the gun sounds in a few weeks.