Eagles get their speedy receiver by signing Torrey Smith

It’s no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles have been searching for a speed receiver, and they landed one in Torrey Smith, who ran a 4.36 time in 40 coming out of the University of Maryland and has averaged 17 yards per catch over his six-year career.

Terms: Three years, $15 million

ESPN 150 ranking: 102nd

Adding speedy receiver Torrey Smith should help the Eagles offense stretch the field. AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron

Grade: C-plus. The Eagles are tighter against the salary cap than they are accustomed to and need to add multiple receivers this offseason. Smith represents an upgrade over what the Eagles had at outside receiver last year and comes at a price that allows them to make another move or two.

What it means: Quarterback Carson Wentz gets to show off his arm strength this season. The Eagles’ passing game was conservative in 2016 (Wentz ranked 29th with 6.23 yards per attempt), in large part because of the receivers’ inability to separate downfield. The Eagles looked into acquiring Smith at the trade deadline last year but decided not to pull the trigger. Good thing, because they ended up with him anyway and at a cheaper price.

What’s the risk? Smith caught just 20 passes on 49 targets for 267 yards and three touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers last season and hasn’t eclipsed the 800-yard receiving mark since 2013. This is now his third team since entering the league in 2011. He is not a cure-all. While Smith should help stretch the field, the Eagles need to continue to add consistent pass-catchers to the position. Ideally, they would like to have a large target working opposite their speedy receiver.