Alshon Jeffery's goal? Help make Eagles' Carson Wentz an MVP

PHILADELPHIA -- New Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was sold on Carson Wentz after seeing him live back in September.

During that Week 2 game at Soldier Field between the Eagles and Chicago Bears, Wentz went 21-of-34 for 190 yards and a touchdown, leading three second-half scoring drives en route to an unexpected 29-14 Eagles win.

"I was playing for the Bears, I was hopeful we'd win," Jeffery said at his introductory press conference Friday. "But I think in that last drive as he was really getting things going, I'm like, 'Yeah, wow, this kid is going to be special.'"

Jeffery said Wentz influenced his decision to sign in Philadelphia. Jeffery inked a one-year, $14 million deal that has $8.75 million in guarantees. The bulk of the rest will have to be earned through incentives. It's a "prove-it" contract of sorts, and he's betting that he'll create greater value in 2017 -- both for himself and his new quarterback.

"Like I told him when me and him texted back and forth, I told him that my job is to help him win the MVP, which I truly believe," Jeffery said of Wentz. "Sky is the limit for him. He's a great quarterback."

Wentz's response?

"He said, 'I don't really care about MVP, I want to win championships.' I was like, 'That's right. That's the right mindset, the right attitude.' That means a lot for a young player to say that."

Jeffery has 304 career receptions over five seasons for 4,549 yards with 26 touchdowns. He has only six touchdowns over his past two seasons, however. He dealt with multiple injuries and missed seven games in 2015, and this past season he missed four games after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

"I'm going to have the right team in place, like everyone around me, we're all on the same page," he said when asked about the suspension. "I'm pretty sure that's never going to happen again."

Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman called the deal with Jeffery a "win-win". From the team's perspective, it gives them options and exclusive negotiating rights before free agency next year. If all goes well, it seems likely that the Eagles will make a push to sign Jeffery to an extension.

The 27-year-old receiver was asked if it is his intention to stay in Philadelphia long term.

"I'm just focusing on this season. Whatever happens after the season," he said, "we'll handle it."