Torrey Smith eager to rebound after some 'horrible' days with 49ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Upon being released, receiver Torrey Smith was pretty candid when describing his two years with the San Francisco 49ers.

"Professionally, it was horrible," Smith said during an interview with a Baltimore radio station. "It wasn't fun. We didn't win. I wasn't involved. As an organization, I had a great time there. Great people. The locker room was awesome. I played for two different coaches, and I had a great relationship with those guys and their staffs. Just as far as football, playing and having fun, it sucked."

Smith played the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens and averaged 109 targets, 53 catches, 898 yards and 7.5 touchdowns per season. Leaving Baltimore as a free agent and signing a five-year, $40 million contract with the Niners in 2015, Smith experienced a precipitous drop in production, as his numbers over two seasons in San Francisco averaged out to 55 targets, 27 catches, 465 yards and 3.5 touchdowns per season. Even when you factor in that he missed four games in 2016 (he was sidelined by a concussion for several weeks at the end of last season), the drop in offensive involvement is pronounced. In Baltimore, Smith's percentage of targets per route run was never less than 18 percent. With the Niners, those numbers were at 11.6 percent in 2015 and 12.7 percent last year.

"There was a lot of reasons for it," said Smith of the drop-off at his introductory news conference Friday, "but only one reason I can control, so I'll just say me. But I'll just tell you this: I haven't lost a step and I can still play, so don't be surprised."

The Philadelphia Eagles are counting on it. While they are not deeply committed to him financially (only $500,000 of his three-year, $15 million deal is guaranteed), the team is banking on Smith regaining his form and providing Carson Wentz with the deep threat that he was sorely lacking as a rookie. Wentz connected on just 15 of 51 attempts (29 percent) on passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air, with three touchdowns to six interceptions. The Eagles ranked 29th in both yards per play (5.0) and yards per pass attempt (5.89).

Both vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas and assistant director of player personnel Andy Weidl were with Smith in Baltimore, and have seen firsthand what he is capable of. They went to bat for Smith, by the sounds of it, which played a part in the decision to bring him to Philadelphia.

"Torrey is a player that I've had my eye on ever since his Maryland days," said Douglas. "Obviously we drafted him in Baltimore in the second round. You know, I just hope this city knows that they're getting a resilient person, a great teammate, a person who shows up in big games when it matters most, a guy that's definitely going to help this offense as far as taking the top off of defenses."

The 28-year-old Smith (6-foot, 205 pounds) is expected to be paired with Alshon Jeffery (6-3, 216) on the outside, with Jordan Matthews as the primary slot receiver. Like Jeffery, Smith said he admired Wentz from afar this past season, and believes he has the "it" factor. Quarterback play was one of the reasons for his lack of success in San Francisco, though he acknowledged "there were times where I didn't play the way I needed to play, and I take full responsibility for all of that."

Back on the East Coast and paired with a quarterback itching to air it out, Smith believes he's poised to get back on track.

"An opportunity is only as good as you make it. So when the ball comes my way, I have to go out there and make it happen," he said. "I know there's no issues with me physically, thankfully I'm healthy, I'm good to go and I can still roll, so I'm looking forward to making those plays that I made in the past; it's been on a two-year break, but we'll be right back at it."