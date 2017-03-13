Nick Foles signing signals end of Chase Daniel with Eagles

The work of Chip Kelly continues to be undone. The Philadelphia Eagles signed Nick Foles to a two-year contract on Monday, bringing back into the fold the quarterback Kelly dealt to the St. Louis Rams in 2015 as part of the Sam Bradford deal. This time, Foles comes in to serve as a backup to Carson Wentz. He is expected to replace Chase Daniel in that role.

Terms: Two years

Grade: C-plus. The Eagles are certainly familiar with Foles, having drafted him in the third round in 2012. He reached improbable heights in '13, throwing 27 touchdowns to two interceptions during Kelly’s first year in the league, then crashed back down to earth the following season. Foles spent a year with the Rams before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he backed up Alex Smith. He's a good teammate and will be supportive of Wentz.

What it means: Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Caplan, Daniel has asked the Eagles to release him, and the team is expected to do so Monday after failing to find a trade partner. The Eagles and Daniel's representatives will work on potentially adjusting his contract to benefit both parties, according to Caplan. Daniel signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Eagles last offseason and is set to cost $8 million against the cap. Given that he was signed before Wentz was drafted, that type of contract makes a little more sense. But it's Wentz's show now, and it would be in the team's best interest if they could move that salary off the books.

What’s the risk? There were some questions during Foles' first stint with the Eagles about whether he was wired to be the front man in an intense sports market like Philadelphia. He seems pretty well-suited for this role, though, as a veteran voice in the quarterback room who could step in for a couple of games if Wentz is unavailable. Removing one of Wentz's mentors in Daniel is a mild risk, but Wentz has a strong support system in the building and should be fine.