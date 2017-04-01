Before the Browns and Osweiler, Eagles 'bought a pick' with Sam Bradford

The Cleveland Browns’ move to take quarterback Brock Osweiler and his $16 million salary from the Houston Texans in exchange for a second-round draft pick was immediately labeled as “unprecedented,” and to a large degree it was. The Browns and Texans engaged in an NBA-style trade in which a cap-rich team agreed to acquire an undesirable contract in exchange for an extra chip in the draft.

That deal belongs in its own category. But in explaining the handling of the Sam Bradford situation a year ago, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie revealed a mode of thinking that had elements of the Browns' maneuvering in it.

The Eagles' trade of Sam Bradford before last season had elements of the Browns' Brock Osweiler deal in it. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

“The key to the Sam Bradford trade was how the contract was structured. We basically bought a draft choice here, when you think about it,” Lurie said at the NFL's annual meeting in Phoenix this week. “It wasn’t obviously the smartest move to give a second-year option to the contract, which required paying more money to accomplish that, more of a guarantee. What we decided was -- and [executive vice president of football operations] Howie [Roseman] led the way here -- was if we had that option for a team, even if Sam played the whole year [in Philly] and was as healthy and was as good as we thought he would be, we would have real trade value.”

Instead of placing a tag on Bradford or limiting the contract to one year, the Eagles gave Bradford a two-year contract last offseason with $22 million guaranteed. They had not secured the rights to Carson Wentz at the time, but were aggressively pursuing that angle and were going to draft a quarterback regardless.

While it would have been cleaner to limit the commitment to Bradford to one year, Lurie noted that the team would have “no asset value” at season’s end if they went that route. Once the picture came into focus, the idea was to play Bradford (they expected him to perform well, which would have further driven up his worth), ship him out at season’s end and have Wentz ready to step in Year 2. Then the Teddy Bridgewater injury happened, creating a pressing need for Minnesota at QB and speeding up the timeline.

To land Wentz, the Eagles swapped first-round picks with the Browns and gave up their third- and fourth-round picks in 2017 as well as a first-round pick in 2017 and a second-round pick in ’18. The Eagles got a fourth-round pick in ’17 as part of the deal.

Many of those assets were recouped thanks to the Minnesota trade, with the Eagles receiving a first-round pick in ’17 and a conditional fourth-rounder in ’18 for Bradford.

“In the end, if you think about it … [Roseman] was able to [trade] up to get this quarterback from 8 [traded the No. 8 pick to acquire the No. 2 to draft Wentz] for -- let me see if I have this right -- we gave up a two [second-round pick] and a three and we got back two fours. If this all turns out the way we hope, that’s the story of this past year,” said Lurie. “If Carson’s what we think he is, that’s the story. How do you do that?”

Part of that answer is tied to the initial structure of Bradford's contract, which cost the Eagles more financially (they’re still carrying $5.5 million of dead money on their cap) but allowed them to get a handsome return via trade. In that sense, they “bought a draft pick,” as Lurie said, just as Cleveland did in March.

Lurie has recently upped his dedication to investing in the QB position. Sometimes that can bite you, as it did with Chase Daniel. The same offseason the Eagles re-signed Bradford and traded for Wentz, they gave Daniel a three-year, $21 million deal. They have since released him. In total, they burned about $12 million in guarantees and cap space for little tangible return (though he was said to be helpful to Wentz as he navigated his rookie season). That represents the downside of rolling the dice in the big-money quarterback game. But as the Bradford situation shows, the value of having QB assets under your control can often go beyond on-field production.