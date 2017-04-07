Should Eagles make a play for Richard Sherman?

Let's get to Friday's question:

@Tim_McManus Do the Eagles make a play for Richard Sherman? — Brandon Gordon (@B_Gordon11) April 6, 2017

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately need a cornerback (two, actually). In Richard Sherman, they would be getting one of the best in the sport. As ESPN Seahawks beat reporter Sheil Kapadia points out, Sherman has never missed a game in his six-year career. He has averaged an eye-popping 15 passes defensed per season over that time, and his 30 interceptions since entering the league are 10 more than any other cornerback.

It's easy to see why some Eagles fans' ears perked up when word came out that the Seahawks have had trade talks involving the four-time Pro Bowler.

Howie Roseman, the Eagles' executive vice president of football operations, is one of the most aggressive front-office personnel men in the business. The Eagles have more than doubled the next-closest team in players traded since Roseman first came into power in 2010. Given his track record, it's never wise to rule them completely out of anything.

There are several factors, though, that stand in the way of an Eagles-Sherman union. A big one is money. Per the NFLPA, the Eagles have under $2 million in salary cap space at the moment. That's a rather large issue, considering Sherman is set to make $11.4 million this season. (He's under contract for two more years, with a base salary of $11 million in 2018). Even if you package a player or two (Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks is on the block and would offer close two $2 million in relief, for example) or try to restructure Sherman's contract, it would be very difficult to make the math work, even for a front office that is very gifted at doing just that.

It's also true that the Eagles have publicly stated that they want to take the long view when it comes to this build. They would have to give up a pretty valuable pick or two, you would imagine, to take on a 29-year-old who is under contract for two more seasons at big money. From that perspective, such a move doesn't seem to mesh with their current desire to build a young core around quarterback Carson Wentz.

While it's an interesting pairing to think about, the Eagles should solve their cornerback issue by investing in this quality draft class rather than chasing after an expensive player who could be on the back end of his prime.