Sorry, Browns: Eagles still winning the Carson Wentz trade

The Cleveland Browns turned Carson Wentz into picks and prospects far as the eye can see, and that's getting played up quite a bit in the immediate aftermath of the 2017 NFL draft.

To move from No. 8 to No. 2 overall last April, the Eagles offered up a first-, third- and a fourth-round pick in 2016, a first-round pick in '17 and a second-round pick in '18 in exchange for the rights to Wentz and a '17 fourth-rounder.

As ESPN's Browns reporter Pat McManamon did a nice job of laying out, Cleveland used the picks it got from Philly in five other trades to add to the haul. He are the results:

Impressive in terms of volume, but to be determined what this group will amount to. Peppers and Kizer will be key to how this group, and this trade, is viewed.

The Eagles, of course, got Wentz, who has impressed enough during his one year at the facility to convince management that it has a franchise quarterback on its hands. And they turned that Cleveland fourth-rounder into Donnel Pumphrey, the most prolific running back in FBS history, after trading up in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

That is far from the Vikings' biggest impact on Philly during this calendar year, of course. They traded for QB Sam Bradford before the start of the season, giving up a first-round pick in '17 and a conditional fourth-rounder in '18. That '17 pick turned into Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett at No. 14 overall.

To recap: The Eagles got Wentz and a fourth-rounder (eventually Pumphrey) from Cleveland. With their quarterback of the future secured, they then traded Bradford to a needy Vikings team for a first-rounder in '17 (Barnett) and a conditional pick next season. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie came off as legitimately impressed as he spoke of executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman's offseason maneuvering at the owners meetings.

"After the Bradford trade, he was able to get up to get this quarterback from eight for -- let me see if I got this right -- we gave up a two and a three, and we got back two fours. If this all turns out the way we hope, that's the story of the past year," he said. "If Carson is what we think he is, that's the story. How do you do that?"

Wentz remains the most critical element to this whole equation. If he takes off as many expect him to, there is little chance that the Browns come out on the winning end of this. That seems especially true considering the Eagles added two of the more productive players on the college level in Barnett and Pumphrey either directly or indirectly as a result of this trade.

Bottom line, Roseman was able to land a potential upper-echelon signal-caller and recoup most of the cost of doing business. That makes the Eagles the winners over the Browns in a landscape where quarterback remains king.