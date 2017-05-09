Where in the world is Carson Wentz?

Happy Easter everyone! Jesus has risen and offers salvation to all! Praise the Lord! #PSALM19:1 A post shared by Wentz Bros Outdoors (@wentzbrosoutdoors) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

From a high school in Southern California to the recesses of an Arkansas blind to the jagged New Zealand mountainside, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been all over the map this offseason.

The latest adventure was in pursuit of tahr, chamois and red stag, naturally. The YouTube channel "Wentz Bros Outdoors" has documented the various hunting trips that Wentz has gone on with his friends and family. They recently traveled to New Zealand for seven days to go after big game.

Not long before that, the crew was in Arkansas for the "2017 snow goose conservation season."

There was a trip out to California to work with several wide receiver draft prospects, including North Carolina's Mack Hollins, whom the Eagles selected in the fourth round. From there, he headed northwest to Irvine, California, to train with renowned motion mechanics instructor Adam Dedeaux.

Settling back into the area with the start of the offseason training program, Wentz took his offensive line out shooting last week.

There's still more on the docket, including a get-together with his offensive skill position players between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp.

As you can see, Wentz is cramming plenty in before the start of his sophomore campaign.