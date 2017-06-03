Brandon Graham officiates at wedding of Eagles fans

This is taking Philadelphia Eagles fandom to another level.

On Thursday, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham presided over the nuptials of Philadelphia-area couple Tara Hughes and Fred Reichwein, winners of radio station 94.1 WIP's "Ultimate Sports Wedding." Graham got ordained as a minister for the occasion to make the pairing official.

"Best thing ever," said Hughes via CBS 3. "Couldn't imagine a better day."

An occasion-appropriate version of the team's fight song, "Fly Eagles Fly!" played as Graham walked up the aisle and "E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!" chants rang out at the conclusion of the ceremony. There were a few nerves -- Graham had the groom say "I am Fred Reichwein" instead of "I, Fred Reichwein" during the vows, drawing a wide-smiled apology from Graham and a laugh from the crowd, but otherwise the day seemed to go off without a hitch.

"Who could say that they had a starting defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles marry them and sign their marriage certificate?" Reichwein asked CSN Philly.

"Attend the wedding even," added the bride. "But marry you? That's just extra, and it's phenomenal."