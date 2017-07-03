NFC East Q&A: Which QB would you want for the next three years?

Today's question: Which NFC East QB would you take for the next three years?

Kirk Cousins has put together two straight solid seasons as a starter. Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire

Todd Archer, Dallas Cowboys reporter: Three years is an eternity. Coaches don't get a long time to win these days; after two years, you might be out of a job. Eli Manning is 36. If the question was, "Who would you take if you wanted to win in 2017?" I might take him just because of his Super Bowl pedigree. Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott are set up to have a long-term rivalry inside the division for years to come, but they aren't finished products and still have plenty to learn. Based on age and experience, Kirk Cousins has the best blend. He makes some strange decisions at times, but he also threw for 25 touchdowns and more than 4,900 yards last year. He would be helped by a better running game, but for the next three years I would go with Cousins over the other three, perhaps a little reluctantly, because Prescott has the best supporting cast in the division right now.

Jordan Raanan, New York Giants reporter: Give me Cousins. Manning is 36 and up and down like the Meadowlands winds. Wentz is a potential Pro Bowl quarterback and Prescott is really good, but both are still somewhat unproven. Prescott threw 23 touchdown passes last season and Wentz had 16. Cousins has thrown 54 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions in his first two years as a full-time starter. And he's in his prime. Sure, some of it might not be with the Redskins (he's a free agent after this season), but if I'm starting a team right now, Cousins is the best choice of the NFC East quarterbacks for the next three years.

John Keim, Washington Redskins reporter: It depends who else I have to play with them. It wouldn't be Manning, just because of his age and the fact he's coming off a down year. With a strong receiver base, Manning should be better in 2017, but for the next two seasons after that? I don't know. Not that any Eagles fans will shake when I say this, but I'm not sold yet on Wentz, at least not as far as how good he'll become. That leaves Prescott and Cousins. I love what Prescott did and the poise he played with -- he did not look like a rookie. But how will he follow up that season? He's not Robert Griffin III, but after that season, I reserve the right to wonder about a player's second year. Cousins has played with talented wideouts but hasn't had a consistent running attack, so the burden has fallen largely on him to be productive or else the offense falters. Excellent offensive minds such as Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay love Cousins and consider him a special player and would welcome him as their starting QB. It's not just because they think Cousins is a nice guy; it's because they believe in him. I'm confident knowing what Cousins will, or won't, do over the next three years. It gives him a slight edge.