Eagles' 53-man projection features overhauled wide receiver corps

The Philadelphia Eagles open training camp July 27 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia. Here's a 53-man roster projection:

Quarterbacks (3): Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Matt McGloin

Foles is back for his second stint with the Eagles, replacing Chase Daniel in the backup role. He becomes part of an expansive support system for Wentz, who is firmly entrenched as the team's starting QB.

Running backs (4): LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Donnel Pumphrey, Wendell Smallwood

A nice blend of power and speed in this backfield now that Blount (6 feet, 250 pounds) is in the fold. This is a big summer for Smallwood, the second-year back out of West Virginia. Rookie Corey Clement will try to push him for a roster spot in training camp.

Wide receiver (5): Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins

Hollins, a rookie out of UNC, impressed in OTAs. Fellow rookie Shelton Gibson, meanwhile, had his share of struggles and will need to have a strong showing this summer to claim a spot. Marcus Johnson, a second-year receiver out of Texas, is a name to keep in mind if they go with six receivers on the 53-man. If this projection proves true, the Eagles will have only two receiver holdovers from last season -- Agholor and Matthews. Quite an overhaul for a unit that finished 31st in receiving yards and last in drop rate.

Tight end (3): Zach Ertz, Brent Celek, Trey Burton

Head coach Doug Pederson likes to have someone on the roster who can flex into the fullback position if need be. Perhaps a TE/FB will emerge before summer's end. Anthony Denham out of Utah had a couple nice moments during offseason training.

Offensive line (10): Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Allen Barbre, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Chance Warmack, Stefen Wisniewski, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Dillon Gordon

There is some starting-caliber depth in this group, particularly along the interior. The biggest question mark is at backup tackle. Peters, 35, needs to stay healthy and Johnson needs to stay off the suspension list to ensure this line matches the high expectations that surround it.

Defensive line (9): Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, Vinny Curry, Chris Long, Derek Barnett, Destiny Vaeao, Steven Means, Elijah Qualls

We’re projecting DT Beau Allen (pectoral) receives an injury designation to start the year. That could open the door for Qualls, the 6-foot-1, 321-pound rookie out of Washington. This could be the year the Eagles part with former first-round pick Marcus Smith.

Linebacker (6): Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Mychal Kendricks, Najee Goode, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Joe Walker

There have been trade talks surrounding Kendricks for a good portion of the offseason. I'm not sure how wise it is to weaken what is already shaky linebacker depth, especially given that Bradham could face disciplinary action from the league in relation to his arrests last year. Perhaps a player-for-player swap would be the move in a potential Kendricks deal.

Cornerback (6): Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, Patrick Robinson, Ron Brooks, Aaron Grymes, C.J. Smith

Rookie Sidney Jones (Achilles) could receive an injury designation to start the year, so we'll keep him off the list. Douglas, a rookie out of West Virginia, and former CFL player Grymes had pretty good springs. With some major question marks about the quality of this group, the Eagles desperately need players to step up.

Safety (4): Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Chris Maragos, Terrence Brooks

The first three seem like locks. Brooks looks the part and opened a few eyes during OTAs and minicamp. The former Raven could land a roster spot with a strong preseason.

Specialists (3): Caleb Sturgis, Donnie Jones, Jon Dorenbos

Same group as last year. The full-time magic gig will have to wait for Dorenbos, who agreed to a new deal with the Eagles last season.