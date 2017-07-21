Ezekiel Elliott, LeGarrette Blount and the 300-carry concern

Unless you're Beast Mode, the 300-carry hangover is mighty hard to avoid.

Perhaps that's one reason 300-carry backs are becoming more scarce. According to ESPN Stats & Information, an average of 8.5 players per season reached that marker between 2001-10. That number has dropped to an average of two a season in the six years since as many teams have moved to more of a running-back-by-committee approach.

In 2016, only one running back -- the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (322) -- carried that kind of load, while new Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount finished one attempt shy with 299 last season for the New England Patriots. He can be considered an honorary member of the club, with the Tennessee Titans' DeMarco Murray (293) and the Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson (293) not far behind.

The Year After 300 A look at running backs with 300 carries in a season since 2012 and how they fared the season after: Player Season Carries Yards TDs Next season Yds Next TDs Yds Diff TD Diff Doug Martin 2012 319 1,454 11 456 1 -998 -10 Alfred Morris 2012 335 1,613 13 1,275 7 -338 -6 Arian Foster 2012 351 1,424 15 542 1 -882 -14 Adrian Peterson 2012 348 2,097 12 1,266 10 -831 -2 Marshawn Lynch 2012 315 1,590 11 1,257 12 -333 1 LeSean McCoy 2013 314 1,607 9 1,319 5 -288 -4 Marshawn Lynch 2013 301 1,257 12 1,306 13 49 1 DeMarco Murray 2014 392 1,845 13 702 6 -1,143 -7 LeSean McCoy 2014 312 1,319 5 895 5 -424 0 Adrian Peterson 2015 327 1,485 11 72 0 -1,413 -11 Ezekiel Elliott 2016 322 1,631 15 N/A N/A N/A N/A

The odds are strongly on the side of a statistical dropoff in the year following a 300-plus carry campaign. In many cases, it is drastic. Consider: in the last five years, only one player -- Marshawn Lynch -- did not experience a decline in production. The other nine over that span saw their output sink by an average of 739 rushing yards the following season. Four missed significant time with injury, but even those who stayed healthy had a sharp downturn.

Elliott has youth and a top-shelf offensive line on his side to combat the trend. At 21 years old, the odometer reading is still relatively low even if he did carry the ball a total of 559 times over his last two seasons at Ohio State. A bigger question might be whether he'll be available for all 16 games as the league continues to look into his off-field behavior.

Blount, on the flip side, is 30 years old and entering his eighth NFL season. Establishing himself as the workhorse back during Tom Brady's four-game suspension to start last season, he finished with a career high in carries, yards (1,161) and rushing touchdowns (18).

"Just the number of opportunities," Blount said, explaining why he experienced such a spike in production. "Obviously, Tom missing four games played a part in the opportunities that I had. Just taking advantage of all of them."

The Eagles signed him to a one-year, $1.25 million contract in free agency with the hopes that he can be a workhorse back for them.

It's possible that Blount, like Elliott, delivers. But the evidence is hard to ignore: Of the 19 times a player has hit the 300-carry mark since 2010, a statistical dip was avoided twice the following season.