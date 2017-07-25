Carson Wentz on pitch count 'to some extent' during training camp

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be managing his "pitch count" during training camp to ensure his arm is fresh for the regular season. Wentz said as much to reporters on Tuesday following the team's second day of training camp.

"To some extent, yeah," said Wentz, sporting a black protective sleeve on his throwing arm. "I'm not too worried about it; I've been through a number of camps before. Obviously, this is a little different. But to some extent, it's kind of built into the practice plan in general."

Eagles QB Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions as a rookie. John Jones/Icon Sportswire

With only rookies and selected veterans on the field at the start of camp, Wentz has received limited reps, as he shares duties under center with Nick Foles, Matt McGloin and Dane Evans. Head coach Doug Pederson didn't confirm whether the team would have Wentz on a pitch count this summer, noting it's not entirely necessary now that two-a-days are a thing of the past. However, he did admit he and others would be monitoring the throws.

Wentz is coming off a rookie season in which he set a franchise record with 607 passing attempts; this came on the heels of a rigorous pre-draft process following his senior year at North Dakota State. All in all, his arm didn't get much of a break. There was a report that Wentz dealt with elbow soreness during the season. The team and Wentz denied the report, though Wentz did allow that there was some "general soreness."

He took time off from throwing after the Eagles' finale against the Dallas Cowboys. This offseason has been a lot less taxing, which seems to have him in a better position physically -- and certainly mentally.

"This summer, I was just champing at the bit to get back here. Last summer, I was just trying to breath because it was a whirlwind offseason. Mentally, I'm just in a way better place," he said. "I come in and kind of know what to expect, know the routine, so for me mentally, it's been a lot better for sure."