Inside Carson Wentz's offseason makeover

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz barely had time to breathe last offseason. Tumbling his way through the pre-draft spin cycle, it was visits and workouts, interviews and physicals, events and appearances, throwing and traveling and throwing some more.

This offseason was more than just a chance to exhale. As one of his associates said, "It was the first time that he had an opportunity to curate an offseason to his exact modifications."

He did not consider offseason scheduling until the Eagles season finished, but once it did, the task-oriented Wentz proceeded to map out every day in detail.

He got a lot done. When you pull back the lens and look at it as a whole, all of the work resulted in in a bit of a makeover for the North Dakota product.

Here are some of the highlights:

Corrective eye surgery

What's more important for a quarterback than good vision? Wentz had PRK laser eye surgery earlier this offseason, which is a less invasive form of LASIK.

"Recovery was about a week long. I was borderline blind to some degree for a couple days," Wentz said during a recent sitdown with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

One of the benefits is that Wentz no longer has to worry about a defender poking out one of his contacts in-game, which has happened.

"I knew I wanted to get this surgery when I could," he said. "It's been pretty life-changing, honestly."

Mechanical tweaks

Given all the throwing he did during both the pre-draft process and the season -- he set a franchise record with 607 pass attempts his rookie season -- Wentz was advised to rest his arm for several weeks. When he was back up and running, he traveled to Irvine, California, to train with motion mechanics instructor Adam Dedeaux. A colleague of well-known QB instructor Tom House, Dedeaux has worked with Tom Brady and Drew Brees, among others.

A good bit of the focus was on Wentz's footwork. Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo also wanted Wentz to eliminate the wasted movement in his throwing motion -- bringing the ball straight back into a throwing position as opposed to dropping it toward his lower body first, etc. -- in the name of a more efficient delivery and more consistent accuracy. The results in training camp so far suggest that the adjustments are paying serious dividends; Wentz has been on the money.

"I saw a quarterback that had really taken some things to heart that he and I talked about and really worked hard on those things," DeFilippo said.

New stretching techniques

Beyond the focus on mechanics, Wentz was schooled in the science of arm and shoulder stretching by House and Dedeaux, and Wentz is incorporating that into his pre-throwing routine. Many QBs seek this type of preventative care when they are older. Wentz hopes that getting ahead of the game will help him in his quest to have a long, healthy career.

"Just some different things to get the shoulder going, get the arm going," he said. "Some rotational things that I've kind of implemented from them. And that's a big part of the offseason: What I did learn is maintenance, arm care and different things like that. Because God-willing, I'm playing this game for a long time, and I want to make sure my arm is right there with me."

Eating healthier, training smarter

Wentz began focusing more on his diet and the types of food that work for him. He fine-tuned his workout regimen now that he has a better understanding of what's best to combat the rigors of a 16-game NFL regular season. Although still listed at 6-foot-5, 237 pounds -- the same as when he entered the draft -- he looks broader and a bit more cut than he did a year ago.

"Just kind of did some different things in the weight room, some different things out on the field, and I've definitely seen some benefits from that," he said. "I sought out a lot of guidance from older guys, from kind of everybody in the business, from my agents, people in my agency, to find the best thing for me, individualized for me as far as workouts and everything. I definitely feel like it helped me."

Updated wardrobe

Although this was not part of the detailed offseason plan, Wentz also received a makeover in the traditional sense, thanks to teammate Malcolm Jenkins and his new designer men's store, Damari Savile. The Bismarck, North Dakota, native caught a little bit of flak for his choice in postgame attire last season, but Wentz should now have threads better suited for the face of the franchise.

S/o to @cj_wentz11 for stopping by @damari_savile today to get fitted for a few new looks this season! Getting him straight for those post game press conferences... gotta look as good as you play! #flyeaglesfly 🦅🦅@philadelphiaeagles A post shared by Malcolm Jenkins (@malcolmjenkins27) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

"We went through a bunch of different looks for him for game day for a few different games this season. We're really excited about the looks that we put together for him," said Jenkins' business partner, Jay Amin. "But he's also a really creative mind. I know that people have said that he really can't dress as well, and I know the media kind of took some shots at him at some point, probably as a joke, but he's going to be looking really, really good this year."

Put it all together, and the hope is that Wentz will look, feel, throw and see better in Year 2.