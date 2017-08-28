Eagles' Carson Wentz should exceed fantasy expectations

Matthew Berry says that if you consider Carson Wentz' rookie season numbers and the weapons he is surrounded with now, he will outplay his current fantasy QB ranking. (2:06)

We'll dedicate part of this week to answering Eagles-related fantasy questions. Let's start with the quarterback.

Q: Is Carson Wentz poised to make a fantasy leap in 2017?

Wentz (16 TDs, 14 INT) finished 24th among quarterbacks in fantasy production last season, with one top-10 week. However, it's reasonable to forecast a healthy jump in his 2017 numbers.

First is the natural progression from Year 1 to Year 2 in the NFL. According to ESPN Stats & Information, there have been 11 quarterbacks who have started 16 games as a rookie since 2006. Of the 11 QBs, 10 saw an increase of some sort in TD-INT ratio, and seven saw an increase in their completion percentage between 2-7 percent. The odds are in his favor for a statistical bump in his sophomore year.

Those odds go up exponentially when you factor in improvements at wide receiver. Last year's group finished 31st in receiving yards and dead last in drop rate. The additions of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith should help change those fortunes. Consider: Jeffery missed four games while with the Chicago Bears last season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, yet finished with more receiving yards (821) than any Eagles skill-position player in 2016. When healthy, he gives Wentz a legitimate No. 1 receiving option. Smith, meanwhile, provides a deep-ball threat.

That's good news for those roaming underneath like tight end Zach Ertz. Wentz and Ertz started clicking down the stretch last season, with Ertz averaging eight catches for 89 yards over his final five games. Their rapport continues to grow.

Wentz set a franchise high with 607 pass attempts last season. While coach Doug Pederson intends on featuring the ground game more prominently, he has an affection for the aerial attack as a former quarterback and disciple of Andy Reid. Wentz will have his opportunities. And while the offensive line has not looked great this preseason, the expectation is Wentz will be operating behind one of the better units in the league, especially now that Lane Johnson is back at right tackle after missing 10 games last season because of a suspension.

It should probably be noted Wentz can use his legs a little bit as well. He ran for over 1,000 yards and scored 13 times on the ground at North Dakota State. While the Eagles will be conservative with how they use him in this capacity, it's a safe bet that he'll find the end zone by foot now and again this season (he had two rushing TDs in 2016).

ESPN.com has him 18th among quarterbacks in its recommended draft rankings, with Andy Dalton and Tyrod Taylor right above him. It's projecting 22 TDs and 12 INTs from Wentz this season, which would be a decent improvement from his rookie campaign.

While those are fair numbers given his '16 stats and lack of a track record, I believe the pieces are in place for him to exceed fantasy expectations.