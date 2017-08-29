Eagles' Alshon Jeffery a risky fantasy pick with big upside

We'll dedicate part of this week to answering Philadelphia Eagles-related fantasy questions. We started with quarterback Carson Wentz. Now let's focus on the wide receiver position.

Alshon Jeffery could post big numbers if -- and it's a big if -- he can stay healthy. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Q: Is it a smart play to draft either Alshon Jeffery or Torrey Smith?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler said it best during joint practices last week when asked about his former Chicago Bears teammate.

"As long as he's healthy, he's going to produce," Cutler said. "If he's healthy, that isn't a guy that I'd worry about."

Jeffery has proven that he has the ability to be a legitimate No. 1 receiver option. He played all 16 games in 2013 and '14 while with the Bears and racked up 174 catches, more than 2,500 yards and 17 touchdowns over that span.

The issue in the years since has been availability. Jeffery has missed 11 games over the last two seasons -- seven due to injury and four for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. His production has taken a hit as a result, particularly when it comes to finding the end zone, as he scored six touchdowns in '15 and '16 combined.

A change of scenery this offseason brings renewed optimism, but also some uncertainty for Jeffery. Paired with quarterback Carson Wentz, the expectation is that Jeffery is in capable hands. As we saw at times during offseason training and briefly in preseason action, this tandem has a chance to make some noise. There's also a learning curve involved. Jeffery noted recently that his comfort level with Cutler was developed "over years." It could take some time before he and Wentz are fully on the same page. Jeffery's ability to catch just about anything thrown in his zip code, though, eliminates the need for perfection.

ESPN.com has him rated 15th in its projections among wide receivers and forecasts him to finish with 76 catches for over 1,000 yards with six touchdowns. Those seem like obtainable numbers. As pointed out by our fantasy staff, the 27-year-old Jeffery sits third in the entire NFL in end zone targets during the past four years (63). He's sure to get plenty of looks this season as well.

Recent history suggests Jeffery is a risky pick who could end up frustrating fantasy players by being in and out of the lineup. If you're willing to roll the dice, though, the upside is big.

Smith showed he still has big-play ability with a 50-yard touchdown catch from Wentz in last week's preseason game against the Dolphins. He is coming off a pair of down seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, but should more closely resemble the player that averaged 53 catches, 898 yards and 7.5 touchdowns during his four years with the Baltimore Ravens. Boom or bust from week-to-week, Smith could be a mid-to-late-round pick worth a start if you're looking to land a haymaker against your opponent.

Smith is projected 57th among receivers, and Nelson Agholor 67th. Agholor has shown some promise this spring and summer, but it's worth taking the slow approach to see if his production translates to game day.