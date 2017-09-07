Ride to work with Carson Wentz: From country tranquility to City of Brotherly Love

Eight days before the start of the 2016 regular season, Carson Wentz was thrown into action. On his way to the Eagles practice facility with Tim McManus in his passenger seat, Wentz shares how this season differs from last. (2:23)

PHILADELPHIA -- It is pre-dawn when Carson Wentz pulls into the agreed-upon meeting location, minutes from his sanctuary, to make his daily commute to the Philadelphia Eagles' facility.

The city is well out of sight and the area is comparably remote -- few traffic lights, less people and a whole lot more green -- and this is by design. The perception of Wentz as a country boy is a bit overblown (he grew up in the city of Bismarck, North Dakota, population 70,000) but he's an outdoorsman with a taste for the simpler life. The face of the Eagles franchise bought a piece of land in New Jersey to escape the spotlight.

"Especially now with the life and the lifestyle that I live, it's just nice to kind of get away from everything," said Wentz, as he started on his half-hour ride to work. "Get away from the world a little bit and have some space. Let my dogs run where I'm at. Hunt where I'm at and everything, so it works out."

Wentz's star has risen at a swift, if not jarring, clip. He was not heavily recruited coming out of high school for two reasons: 1) He was a late bloomer (5-foot-8, 125 pounds as a freshman to 6-5, 180 by graduation) and 2) A shoulder injury kept him from playing quarterback as a junior (he played linebacker, wide receiver and safety). Wentz went to North Dakota State, where he red-shirted his first year and spent the next two seasons as a backup before becoming the starter as a junior. Even after winning two of Football Championship Subdivision national championships, Wentz didn't project as a high pick until the draft process was well underway.

Fast-forward to a little over a year later, and Wentz -- the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft -- is arguably Philadelphia's most popular athlete. Go to an open practice and Lincoln Financial Field, and you'll hear the chants ("Car-son!, Car-son!") and see the scores of fans hanging over the walls in hopes of getting close to him. A similar scene is likely to unfold if you happen to catch him downtown.

"It’s all been positive, but man you see [Eagles fans] in the city every now and then and they're just loud and in your face and aggressive and I love it," he said. "Had a guy just go cruising right past me in the city and just started screaming the Eagles chant [as I was] walking to dinner in the city. I'm just like head down, head down, just keep walking."

He's even more recognized in his home state of North Dakota. Wentz is a household name, and serious source of pride, whether you're a football family or not. Look no further than the North Dakota couple that was so moved by attending Eagles practice and being around Wentz, they began to weep.

"You recognize the potential impact you can make on really people of all ages," Wentz said. "They either look up to you, admire you, respect you, or like you just as a quarterback. It gives me an opportunity to just make a difference in some respect. More than just winning football games. I think I've been put in this position for a reason. It can be a lot sometimes, but I'm very thankful for it. I honestly wouldn't trade it for the world."

Despite all the attention and commotion, Wentz enjoys being in the city. He'll hit the town for a bite to eat or to catch one of the other Philly sports teams. And, of course, his place of employment is in South Philly, where he toils from dawn to dusk and beyond. On his way to work, Wentz listens to worship music, a podcast or some country, transitioning from the piece of tranquility that his home state once provided into the busy city.

"This is now my home. It’s one of the best cities in America and here I am crossing the bridge into it every day. Sometimes I still have to pinch myself," said Wentz, the energy shift noticeable now that we're in the city. "Seeing the skyscrapers and everything it just kind of makes it real. Coming in crossing this bridge every day is a nice reminder of where I'm at and what's been put in front of me."