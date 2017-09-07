Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie rejects idea Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed

PHILADELPHIA -- During a media session on Thursday, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie pushed back on the notion that quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL.

“The definition of blacklist is some discussion amongst people to not hire or not approve or something like that. I’ve never had a discussion with anybody [about Kaepernick],” Lurie said. “It doesn’t work that way. There’s no communication. We’re very competitive against each other, the 32 owners. I don’t reveal anything, they don’t reveal anything, and there’s no discussion that ever takes place about any player. In my 23 years in the league, I’ve never heard any discussion of a player like that. You keep it to yourself, you have your own strategy. That’s the way it works.”

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March and has yet to sign with another team. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is one of several players across the league who have spoken out on the matter. He called some teams "cowards" for their reluctance to sign Kaepernick over concerns about public blowback. Previously, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that members of the Baltimore Ravens' front office favored signing Kaepernick, but owner Steve Bisciotti resisted the move after discussing the possibility with current and former players, fans and sponsors.

Lurie was asked if he would sign Kaepernick if there was a need at quarterback.

“I have no idea,” he replied. “We are completely happy with our quarterback situation. Like every position situation, if that happened we’d have to fully evaluate it. With Michael Vick, there was a complete vetting of: How is he as a teammate? What is his character? What’s his potential? What’s his football intelligence? Can he be a backup, in Michael’s situation, or a third-string in that time period? It’s a whole series of evaluations. That’s how we’d approach any player acquisition. I don’t want to talk about any specific player.”

Lurie said he backs those who want “to do proactive things to reverse social injustice” and mentioned Jenkins’ involvement in the Philadelphia community. Regarding Jenkins' decision to demonstrate, he has said that Lurie has shown support in the past. But Lurie believes the approach “has to be respectful.”

“It’s all about respect. It’s respect,” he said. “And anyone who I think doesn’t have respect for the servicemen that support the country loses me. So it’s very important to show respect for the flag, for the anthem, but it can be misinterpreted that certain people are not showing respect. We’ve got to get to the bottom of what are they trying to accomplish -- are they being proactive in the community, and what are they doing? I think you have to take a more holistic view of it.”