Sleepovers and steak: How Doug Pederson compares to his mentor Andy Reid

Bill Polian picks Philadelphia to come out on top in Week 2, saying that the loss of Eric Berry will be too much for Kansas City to overcome, whereas Herm Edwards says Arrowhead Stadium is a difficult place for visitors and picks the Chiefs. (0:41)

PHILADELPHIA -- For the better part of Doug Pederson's football life, Andy Reid has been by his side.

They first teamed up in Green Bay in 1995, when Pederson was brought in to serve as a backup to quarterback Brett Favre and Reid was in his first year as the Packers offensive line coach. They stayed there through the 1998 season, and when Reid was named head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles; in '99, he brought in Pederson to start at quarterback while rookie Donovan McNabb was being groomed.

Reid gave Pederson his NFL coaching break in 2009 and eventually promoted him to quarterbacks coach during Pederson's five-year run as an assistant in Philly. When Reid took the head-coaching gig with the Kansas City Chiefs, he named Pederson his offensive coordinator. Three years later, he encouraged the Eagles to hire Pederson as head coach, and Pederson wound up getting the job.

"They made a very good decision. I’m partial, but he’s a good football coach," Reid said. "I look at the job that he’s done there, and he’s done a great job.”

On Sunday, they will square off when the Eagles travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs (1 p.m. ET). No matter how he might try to downplay it, this is a big moment for Pederson. Still trying to gain his footing in his second NFL season at the helm, he is facing his old team in their building with his mentor, Reid -- the 11th-winningest head coach of all time -- roaming the rival sideline.

It comes at a time when Pederson is working to find his own voice while staying true to the guiding words of his teacher.

Doug Pederson seeks to emulate Andy Reid's success while putting his own stamp on the Eagles. Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

‘The Don’ vs. 'Dougie P'

Pederson slipped into a Reid impersonation without knowing it when he was asked about facing his old boss this week.

"It'll be fun to see Big Red on the other side. But at the same time, I know that he wants to kick my tail, and I want to kick his," Pederson said of Reid, who is 8-3 against his former assistant. "Listen [that's a Reid crutch -- everything starts with 'listen'], Andy Reid teams are well-prepared as we know, and we've got to do the same thing this week. We've got to be ultra-prepared. That's a tough place to play now [another one -- Reid loves to add 'now' for emphasis]. It is a loud, loud place, and we've got to be able to handle that crowd noise. ... It'll be fun to get out there, but once we tee it up and kick it off, it's all about the business and all about the game."

Reid is ingrained in Pederson. How could he not be? Their relationship spans more than two decades. As the primary caretakers of the Chiefs' offense, they were constantly together during Pederson's three years in Kansas City.

"For the most part, it was just he and I meeting. You get to kind of see the interruptions that you have as a head coach with the different things going on, and you’re just exposed to a few things when you’re in that seat,” Reid said.

Pederson was called "Skinny Andy" by some of the Eagles players when he first got the head coaching job, largely because his structure and system were so similar to Reid's. Pederson has since branched out some. He has tweaked practice to feature more competition periods, and he's decided to take a more player-friendly approach, whether that means filling the break room with games galore or tuning into his guys' needs so they're getting ample time away from the facility to recover. Everyone seems to agree the player-perspective slant is the biggest difference.

"At the end of the day, I feel like Dougie P. is more of a ... I don’t want to say personable guy, but everyone looks at Coach Reid like he’s almost a Don, so you don’t want to mess with the Don," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "Coach Pederson is more of a laid-back, kind of relatable guy.”

A game of stamina

Reid’s work ethic is the stuff of legend. He made a habit of sleeping on his office floor while an assistant with the Green Bay Packers -- that was about the only way he could beat Jon Gruden into the building -- and continued that practice when he became head coach of the Eagles. Work days could last up to 22 hours, according to assistant coach Juan Castillo.

Pederson, 49, is 10 years Reid's junior but he has to concede to Reid when it comes to hours logged.

“I’m more 5:30 [a.m.] to 10:30, 11 o’clock at night, where he might be an hour sooner -- 4:30, 5 o’clock range,” Pederson told ESPN. “He can go til 11, 12, 1 -- he can just go. I think you also can get to a certain point in the night where you start [makes a delirious face]. It’s counterproductive. He cranks on it pretty hard.

“I try not to stay here. I’ve gotta go home. That’s just me. I’m different. My whole makeup is different. I try to get home, family, get a good night’s sleep and then just crank when I get back here in the morning. Different strokes for different folks.”

Only in the NFL would a 17-hour workday look like a more-balanced schedule.

How do you like your steak?

Vince Papale, the former Eagles walk-on and inspiration for the movie "Invincible," is good friends with Pederson and dished on the coach's interests, which include music, fine wine and cooking.

"Steak on the grill is his specialty," Papale said.

Doug Pederson has stuck close to the concepts he learned from Andy Reid while branching out and exploring his own head-coaching style. AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File

That may have come in handy while working for his former boss, based on the story that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told when asked for a favorite Reid memory.

"It’s the first, second time I think I ever went out to dinner with Andy," Lurie said. "So we order and, you know, go around the table and everyone orders their dish. But Andy asks for three. Three! It wasn’t one. It was like, ‘I’ll have one steak,’ or whatever it is. He asked for three. And it was like, normal. So it was sort of like, ‘OK!’”

In some ways, still two of a kind

Asked about preparing for the Chiefs, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz replied, "The good news is we got to go all training camp against them," suggesting Reid and Pederson have twin offenses, especially when it comes to the West Coast-inspired passing attack.

"There's a little bit of difference in the run game. They have a little more gadgety runs, a little bit more read-option-type runs, some stuff that they try to distract you with," he said. "But there's a lot of similarities in the passing game. There's a lot of similar concepts. You know, they are a team that uses multiple personnel packages like our offense. So there's certainly some carry-over. ... I think it is an advantage. Or it can be a benefit. Let's put it that way."

Reid pointed out some differences in the ground game as well, noting a San Diego Chargers influence that offensive coordinator Frank Reich brought to the Eagles from his days as an assistant.

Overall, though, Pederson has not strayed very far from his mentor in this area.

“I’m a big believer that you don’t change just to change," he said. "It’s got to benefit the team, and it’s got to help you win games.”

When he took the Eagles job, Pederson said the best piece of advice was "Be yourself." That advice came from Reid. The last year-plus has been partly about figuring out when to branch out from his teacher and when to stay close.

“You’re always being compared to Andy because he had a 14-year career here, and rightfully so. He won a lot of games for this organization. I understand that. Do I want to have that same type of success? Yeah, you do," Pederson said. "But at the same time, I’ve got to listen to that advice and just be me, just be who you are and let your personality come out with the team, in the meetings. If that’s good enough, we’ll win games. If it’s not, then we won’t. That’s the part that you try to separate from. Sometimes it’s easier said than done.”