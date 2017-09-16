LeGarrette Blount: Don't count me out

PHILADELPHIA -- LeGarrette Blount and the Philadelphia Eagles' ground game did not get off to a particularly good start.

Blount ran for 46 yards on 14 carries during a Week 1 victory over the Washington Redskins, and the rushing attack overall averaged just 2.4 yards on 24 carries. It was not the debut they were hoping for, but Blount isn't reading too much into it.

"It takes more than one game and it takes more than a couple carries a quarter or however we did it last week. Obviously it wasn't effective," he said. "We've got to get more yardage than what we produced out there. I've got to do a better job at running the ball and breaking tackles and making guys miss. The offensive line, they did a great job opening up holes.

"It's early in the season so we're going to continue to work at it, going to continue to rep it and get better and better at it. [Eagles coach] Doug [Pederson] has made it a priority so that's one of the things we want to get done, for sure."

LeGarrette Blount still has high expectations despite a lackluster 46 rushing yards in the opener. AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Blount led the league with 18 rushing touchdowns last season for the New England Patriots while also establishing career highs in rushing attempts (299) and yards (1,161). A quiet preseason cooled expectations heading into the regular season and fueled concern about whether all the mileage logged last year would catch up to the 30-year-old in 2017. Blount, though, believes the results will improve as he adapts to his new environment.

"I ran behind the line in New England for a few years. I got better and better over the course of time," he said. "It just takes time, it just takes repetition and just paying attention to detail, making the most of the opportunity."

The Eagles could inject some youth into the running back rotation this week. Undrafted free agent Corey Clement out of Wisconsin said he has been getting more reps with the first team during practice and believes that's a sign that he'll work into the mix. He was active against Washington along with Blount, Wendell Smallwood and Darren Sproles, but was the lone back not to receive a carry. Clement (5-foot-10, 220 pounds) impressed during the summer to snag a roster spot and hopes to be a part of the rookie running back surge across the league.

"It was a heavy running back draft class this year and it's showing forth," he said, noting three of the top six rushers in Week 1 were rookies. "We're out to reinstate the running back game."

Fellow rookie Donnel Pumphrey, the Eagles' fourth-round pick out of San Diego State, tore his hamstring this week in practice and has been placed on injured reserve.