Eagles put too much on Carson Wentz, again

KANSAS CITY -- The Philadelphia Eagles have a balance problem, and there’s no sign of a cure in sight.

For the second straight week, the ground game was unable to get going. After averaging just 2.4 yards per carry in an opening-day win against the Washington Redskins, the Eagles' running backs ran the ball just 13 times for 52 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The offensive line appeared to have its share of issues. Second-year guard Isaac Seumalo in particular seemed to have a rough day.

Quarterback Carson Wentz had to shoulder the load once again, following up a 39 pass-attempt outing in Week 1 with 46 throws Sunday, completing 25 for 333 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He threw a critical pick in the fourth on a ball that was deflected by outside linebacker Justin Houston and intercepted by defensive end Chris Jones. Wentz was sacked six times and rushed four times for 55 yards.

This was also an issue his rookie season, as he was asked to throw it a franchise-high 607 times.

The projected top back, LeGarrette Blount, did not have a single carry. While he preached patience this week, noting that it takes time to develop a rhythm behind a new offensive line after a quiet first game against Washington, head coach Doug Pederson apparently wasn’t buying it. He instead turned to the 34-year-old Darren Sproles. While Sproles was fairly effective (10 carries, 48 yards), he can only be leaned on so much.

Prior to the draft, executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman deemed the running class potentially historic in terms of quality of depth. The first week of action did nothing to contradict his belief, with rookies accounting for three of the top six rushing performances. The Chief’s Kareem Hunt, a third-round pick, was tops in that category and flexed his muscles again this week with a pair of touchdowns, including a 53-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Pederson said Hunt was “definitely someone that we had our eye on." The same could be said for Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, among others. But they came out of the draft with fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey. He was firmly on the roster bubble at cutdown time and was inactive for the opener, and is now on injured reserve with a torn hamstring.

Blount was a non-factor against Kansas City and second-year back Wendell Smallwood has been used sparingly. Despite his hopes that he would see some offensive action this week, undrafted rookie Corey Clement barely saw the field on offense and didn’t get a carry.

Sproles is not a season-long answer. Barring one of the other backs emerging, Wentz could be asked to do most of the heavy lifting throughout the season. That can be punishing work -- he has been sacked eight times through two games -- which is not ideal for a developing QB.