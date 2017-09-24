Field-goal thriller: Eagles' Jake Elliott hits from 61 yards to down Giants

PHILADELPHIA -- Somehow, the rookie did it.

Kicker Jake Elliott, signed off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad two weeks ago following an injury to Caleb Sturgis, nailed a 61-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Philadelphia Eagles past the New York Giants, 27-24.

Elliott was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals. He showed off his strong leg in camp but lost out on the kicker competition because of accuracy issues. Some of those inconsistencies showed up over the last two weeks, as he missed a field-goal attempt in Kansas City and again Sunday versus New York.

His 61-yarder is the one people will remember, though. It is the longest in Eagles history. The mark was previously held by Tony Franklin, who booted a 59-yarder in 1979.

The kick delivers a crushing blow to the now 0-3 Giants, while putting the Eagles in a sweet position at 2-1 heading into next Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers.