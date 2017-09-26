Carson Wentz owes Eagles' kicker $31,765 after game-winning field goal

PHILADELPHIA -- Be careful what you say when you're miked up.

That's the lesson Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz learned this week. He was wired for sound during Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Prior to kicker Jake Elliott's 61-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation, Wentz told teammate Kamu Grugier-Hill that he would give Elliott his game check if the rookie kicker somehow made it. Elliott came through with the longest field goal in Eagles history to lift them to a 27-24 win.

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, Wentz takes home $31,765 a week.

That's pretty good bread for a rookie who just two weeks ago was stuck on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.