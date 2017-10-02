Eagles' LeGarrette Blount running like 'a man possessed'

CARSON, Calif. -- Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount is running angry. That's how his teammates described it following a 26-24 win at the Los Angeles Chargers, and that's exactly what it looked like, particularly on a punishing 68-yard run in the fourth quarter that helped secure the win.

"That dude the last two games has been like a man possessed," center Jason Kelce said. "He's been running hard in the first half, but as the game goes on, you can see how it wears down the defense. Arm tackles. Nothing is bringing him down in the second half. That run, the long one was incredible. I don't even know how many tackles he broke. Four? Five? Insane. When a guy is running that hard and he's running that well, the whole team feeds off that, especially the offensive line."

Blount finished with 136 yards on 16 carries (8.5 ypc) to pace a ground game that racked up 214 yards, following up another strong showing, against the New York Giants, in which they finished with 193 yards on the ground. It was the key to a 13-play, 59-yard drive that melted the final 6:44 off the clock Sunday to clinch the win.

Over the last two weeks, LeGarrette Blount has had 203 yards on 28 carries, including a 68-yard romp against the Chargers. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The resurgent running game is a main reason why the Eagles have finished the first quarter of the season atop the NFC East with a 3-1 record. Should things continue to go well for the Eagles, we might look back at the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs as a turning point. Coach Doug Pederson dialed up only 13 runs that day, not one of which went to Blount. They have since dedicated to the ground game in a major way, averaging 40 rushes per game in their past two outings. Blount has had 28 carries for 203 yards in that span, and has looked pretty ticked off while doing it.

"Hell yeah, he's been pissed off the last two weeks," guard Brandon Brooks said. "All you've been hearing about is how our running game is this, how it's struggling. It started with us picking it up up front, and then him running angry the last two weeks. It's been incredible, it's been unreal."

The play everyone wanted to talk about afterward was the 68-yard romp -- an inside zone run. Blount shot through the large hole in the left side, made safety Tre Boston miss, raced into the open field and finished the masterpiece off by shoving cornerback Desmond King to the ground with a vicious stiff-arm. That set up a Wendell Smallwood touchdown that put the Eagles up nine nearing the midway point of the fourth quarter.

"It was one of the most impressive runs that I have seen live in my life," quarterback Carson Wentz said.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

"They opened up a pretty big hole," Blount said. "It wasn't that hard to see. Obviously you get in the secondary, you become an open-field runner. ... In order to be a good back, you have to make some guys miss."

Blount remained on the free-agent market until May despite having a career year with the Patriots in 2016 that included an NFL-high 18 rushing touchdowns. Coming off a 299-carry season, at age 30, many wondered if a big dropoff was to follow. Those questions only got louder as a result of the slow start. Blount, though, insists he's not running with a chip on his shoulder, even if it looks that way.

"I know what I can do. I don't have any grudges against anybody. Thirty [years old], 29, whatever the case may be, I know what I can do," he said. "I know I'm one of the better backs in this league as far as running the football. I'm always going to run with that passion and that confidence."

If Blount continues to run that way, the Eagles will be legitimate playoff contenders. Wentz had to put a lot on his shoulders as a rookie and over the first two games this season. If the ground game continues to provide balance, this offense -- and this team -- will be very difficult to contend with.