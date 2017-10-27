Carson Wentz makes dip into college playbook work for Eagles

There was one play Monday night that told you everything you need to know about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and where he is in his development as a player.

Following the spectacular third-quarter touchdown pass to running back Corey Clement against the Washington Redskins -- in which Wentz ducked past an initial wave of defenders and tossed a perfect ball to the corner of the end zone while getting hit from both sides -- Monday Night Football commentator Jon Gruden focused on the roots of the play while everyone else in the nation was buzzing over the fruit.

“Carson Wentz is unbelievable," Gruden said. "That’s the same play that they featured at North Dakota State. He went to [coach] Doug Pederson. He said, ‘I want to put this play in our offense.’ They threw it for a touchdown against the Giants, and now they throw it for a touchdown against the Redskins."

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich confirmed that Wentz championed to have that play from his Bison days added to the Eagles' playbook.

"That's accurate. Sometimes plays have a good mojo for you -- you've had a lot of success, you've got a lot of confidence in them," Reich said. "I think what happens when you run a play over and over again, you see it against all kinds of different coverages, you see it against different coverage techniques and leverage that defenders play, and really good quarterbacks learn how to beat any coverage when they have one play that they really like, and you feel like you can't stop the play."

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen describes it as a leveled concept featuring tight ends Brent Celek and Zach Ertz, with Ertz running a dig while Celek executes a pivot route underneath. A flat route by the running back on the same side of the field further stresses the defense.

Against the Giants, Ertz sprang wide open, but Wentz was a little hot with the throw and failed to cash in on a golden opportunity. Mic'd up for that game, he was heard screaming "Again! Again!" not so subtly requesting that they run that play back. Pederson did, and when Ertz got open a second time, Wentz threaded it to him for six.

Carson Wentz looks for and finds Zach Ertz for a short touchdown pass against the Redskins. Courtesy of NFL

Things didn't go so smoothly against Washington. Ertz and Celek were pretty well covered, and the pocket collapsed around Wentz. Clement turned upfield when he saw Wentz dip under the first would-be tackler. Given all the bodies in the middle of the field, Wentz correctly calculated that Clement was one-on-one with a linebacker on the outside. He somehow spotted him amid the chaos and dropped a pass into the hands of the rookie back.

"Corey was actually the last read, and when I stepped up, I just peeked where I knew my No. 3 guy would be out in the flat and he kind of turned it up," Wentz said. "I knew I just had a split second to make a decision, and I found him."

With his first two options covered, Carson Wentz improvises and tosses a touchdown pass to rookie RB Corey Clement. Courtesy of NFL

That play speaks to:

1) Wentz's growing clout. He put in some leg work to get it installed, called North Dakota State to get the film, showed it to the coaching staff and pitched them on why it would be a good addition to the offense, then ran it effectively in practice to seal the deal. The fact it is now incorporated into the playbook shows the type of trust Pederson has in his second-year signal-caller, and the amount of influence he is allowing Wentz to have on the offense.

"It's cool to have that relationship, that dynamic with Coach Reich, with Coach Pederson, that they respect my opinion when I bring them things like that," he said.

Wentz took it to them early in the season, he said. By Week 3, it had already netted a touchdown.

Pederson revealed recently that he has gotten into the practice of meeting with Wentz every Thursday night to talk life, hunting and football. Wentz said they "focus in on the game plan" during that time, sharing ideas that help shape the approach on Sunday. Between having that type of voice during the week and a healthy amount of pre-snap freedom in-game, Wentz has assumed a rare level of control in Year 2.

2) The natural ability that allows Wentz to create when the initial plan goes to heck. Of all the times he has repped that play in college and now in the pros, the situation that presented itself Monday night was unique. It was his recognition and his physical gifts that turned a busted play into one of the highlights of his young career.

"Not many, not many," Reich said when asked how many quarterbacks could have made that play. "I'll tell you what, as coaches we tend not to be too easily impressed. What impresses us is consistency over the long haul. But I have to say that the touchdown pass to Corey, I was impressed."