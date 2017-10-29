Defense haunts 49ers' rookie quarterback, lifts Eagles to 7-1

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had a rather frustrating day at the office. But it was nothing compared to what his counterpart, San Francisco 49ers QB C.J. Beathard, was subjected to by the Eagles' defense.

The rookie out of Iowa was sacked four times, absorbed 12 QB hits and was intercepted twice in a 33-10 Eagles win that gives them a 7-1 record at the halfway point -- the best in the NFL.

Second-year cornerback Jalen Mills -- known as "The Green Goblin" thanks to his lime-green dyed hair -- came up with his best play as a pro by undercutting a pass intended for Pierre Garcon late in the second quarter before weaving his way through traffic for a 37-yard touchdown. His performance over the first half of the season (three INTs, 10 passes defensed) is a big reason why Jim Schwartz's unit has been able to flourish despite the loss of corner Ronald Darby to a dislocated ankle in the opener. Darby practiced the past two weeks and appears close to a return, which should further solidify a back end that has exceeded expectations.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox celebrates his sack of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, one of four sacks by the Eagles in Sunday's win. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The same can be said for the team overall, thanks in large part to the play of MVP candidate Wentz. With a TD strike to tight end Zach Ertz in the first half, he became the only quarterback in Eagles history to throw 18 touchdowns in the first eight games of a season. He added No. 19 in the third quarter with a pretty 53-yarder through the raindrops to Alshon Jeffery down the right sideline. But it was far from Wentz's easiest outing. Working without left tackle Jason Peters, who was lost for the season Monday night with a torn ACL and MCL, Wentz ended up on the ground quite a bit (seven QB hits, three sacks) as the Niners tested replacement Halapoulivaati Vaitai and the new-look front with a heavy dose of blitzes.

Wentz was clearly upset with himself after missing Jeffery for a would-be touchdown in the first quarter, throwing a towel onto the bench and slapping his hands together as he paced the sideline. Wentz also threw a bad interception to corner Ahkello Witherspoon in the third quarter that led to San Francisco's only touchdown of the afternoon.

The rest of the team picked him up when needed, further evidence that the Eagles are far from a one-man show.

The defense limited San Francisco to 3.7 yards per play and did so while operating without middle linebacker Jordan Hicks, lost for the season last Monday against Washington with a ruptured Achilles. Rookie kicker Jake Elliott missed a pair of extra points but connected on two field goals -- including one from 51 yards out. Fellow rookie Derek Barnett came up with a second-half field goal block and recovery. On offense, the ground game picked it up late, as LeGarrette Blount broke off a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to leave no doubt.

Any fears of a letdown against the now 0-8 49ers were met with a strong show of force. The Eagles are the best team in the NFL at the midway point, and will try to prove it all over again next week at home against the Denver Broncos.