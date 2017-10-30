Win leaves 7-1 Eagles unsatisfied, sheds light on team's mindset

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson looked borderline dejected sitting at his locker stall following Sunday's victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

His team had won in convincing fashion, 33-10, to improve to 7-1 at the halfway point. I's the best record in football and only the seventh time in franchise history that Eagles have gotten out to this kind of start. The last time was 2004, when they went to the Super Bowl.

Johnson, though, was in no celebratory mood.

"I feel like a loss right now," he said. "Just the way that we performed in the first half is not the way that we wanted to execute.

"I mean, I'm happy [we're 7-1], I'm just disappointed. Anytime the offense doesn't play the way we're capable of, it feels like a loss for us."

That quote says plenty about the team's mindset and why there wasn't a single letdown game over the first half of the season.

The Eagles feasted on 49ers rookie C.J. Beathard in Sunday's win but weren't quite satisfied with their performance on offense. Elsa/Getty Images

Sunday had all the ingredients. The Eagles were coming off an emotional divisional win on Monday Night Football over the Washington Redskins. The Week 10 bye is in sight, there's a big game against the Denver Broncos right before that, and it would be somewhat understandable if their focus fell off on a short week against the winless 49ers.

It did take a while for the offense to click in its first outing without injured tackle Jason Peters, but the intensity level was ratcheted all the way up. Quarterback Carson Wentz was animated on the sideline when things weren't going well, at one point throwing his towel in frustration after missing Alshon Jeffery for a would-be touchdown. While he was busy trying to solve the offense's issues, the defense was feasting on 49ers rookie C.J. Beathard to the tune of four sacks, 12 quarterback hits and two interceptions -- one of which corner Jalen Mills took back for a touchdown -- in an inspired performance.

"We're hungry," safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "Every game we feel is an opportunity to establish ourselves, prove a point and to have fun. That's the biggest thing. We don't look past anybody. A game is an opportunity for us to compete. Anytime that we have that opportunity, we're trying to dominate."

The Eagles' average margin of victory in their seven wins is 12 points, with four victories coming by double-digits. They are in firm command of the NFC East (the Dallas Cowboys are their closest competition at 4-3) and with a perfect 6-0 record in the conference, are well-positioned in the NFC at large.

There is little sense of accomplishment among the players, however. Some of that might be because they know they've suffered significant injuries to get to this point (Peters, linebacker Jordan Hicks, running back Darren Sproles) and have their work cut out for them, facing a second-half schedule that has plenty of teeth.

But more than anything, the coaching staff and veterans appear to have successfully instilled a mentality that will serve them well as they look to turn a positive start into a meaningful season.

"We're going to enjoy every moment, stay in the moment and keep doing what got us here," Jenkins said.