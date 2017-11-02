Von Miller has Carson Wentz's attention

PHILADELPHIA -- There are only a handful of game-wreckers in the league, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz knows he is facing one this week in Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller.

"With Von Miller over there, you’ve got to always know where he’s at. There’s a reason he’s always talked about as one of the best players in the league. It shows up on tape," Wentz said. "We’ll be aggressive. We’ll keep our same kind of game plan, but we’ll be smart with how we attack [Denver's defense].”

The Broncos boast the league's top defense at the halfway point. Miller, a three-time first-team All-Pro, is at the heart of that. He ranks ninth in the NFL with seven sacks and has an impact on games well beyond the stats with the attention that he draws -- both from coaches during the week and the players on Sundays. He primarily lines up on the left side, meaning that he'll face off largely against one of the Eagles better players in right tackle Lane Johnson.

"Von Miller is the best guy I've ever seen on tape as far as quick-twitch, getting off the ball. There's nobody that can really compare to him," Johnson said. "So I've got my work cut out for me."

Miller does move around and will almost certainly test left tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, in for the injured Jason Peters. That could spell trouble for a second-year player still trying to find his footing.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller will set his sights on Carson Wentz on Sunday. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Trouble for Vaitai equals trouble for Wentz. The second-year quarterback is playing at an MVP level. He is tied with Deshaun Watson for most touchdowns at the midway point (19) and has made one big play after the next to help propel the Eagles to a 7-1 start. He also has been hit quite a bit. Wentz ranks third in QB contacts (60) behind Cam Newton and Jacoby Brissett, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Part of that is because he has faced 121 blitzes -- 15 per game -- by far the most in the NFL. Part of that is a result of his style of play. Wentz likes to stand in the pocket and deliver strikes with the defense bearing down on him, and will often extend plays looking for a big gainer downfield.

"There’s a fine line every week of knowing when to get rid of the ball and when to hold on to it to make that play," he said.

Wentz might be forced to speed up his internal clock now that he no longer has one of the greats in Peters protecting his blind side. This would be the week to start, with Miller coming to town.

"You’ve got to always know where he’s at because he can change a game in a hurry,” Wentz said.

While Denver's defense has been lights out, the offense has yet to take flight. The Broncos are averaging just 18 points a game. They're making a change at quarterback and will start Brock Osweiler this week. Given that dynamic, Wentz was asked if they might take a more conservative route and play a supporting role to the Eagles' defense.

"We can’t change our game plan because of what the [Denver] offense does. Our game plan will stay the same," he said. "We’re always an aggressive team. But…this is a great defense. They do fly around, make plays. It’s one of the better defenses we’ll face all year."