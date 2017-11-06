Carson Wentz, Eagles are legit Super Bowl contenders

Jeff Saturday says coach Doug Pederson has everyone in the Eagles' locker room buying in and that the team's commitment to the run is paying off. (0:52)

PHILADELPHIA -- Following the Philadelphia Eagles' 51-23 stomping of the Denver Broncos, the team's Twitter account put out the following message:

Seems no one was quite prepared for that type of offensive outburst, not against the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL.

The same might be said for the Eagles' 8-1 start: Few saw it coming. It has blindsided the rest of the league, as well as a fan base that was prepared for a growth year and instead has been gifted one dazzling, dominant performance after the next -- none more convincing than Sunday's against Denver. The win showed the Eagles had yet to play their best football despite all the early success and hinted that, improbably, there might be another gear or two left.

The 8-1 Eagles, who manhandled the league's top defense Sunday, may have yet to hit their stride. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's time to start looking at the Eagles as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, for those who weren't viewing them as such already.

Certainly, history says they are on track. The Eagles are 8-1 for the fifth time in their franchise's existence. In each of the previous instances, the Eagles reached either the Super Bowl or the NFL championship game.

Eagles 8-1 Starts in Team History Year Finished Playoff result 2004 13-3 Lost Super Bowl 1980 12-4 Lost Super Bowl 1960 10-2 Won NFL Championship* 1949 11-1 Won NFL Championship *Last Eagles championship season

Of the 90 teams to start 8-1 or better, 44 percent reached the Super Bowl and 24 percent won it. The numbers show that their odds are pretty good.

The eye test does the same. It's a quarterback league, and Carson Wentz is playing the position about as well as anyone right now. He threw four more touchdowns against the Broncos before getting most of the fourth quarter off; he now has a league-leading 23 TD tosses this season.

"He improves every single week," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "The guys around him really elevate their game. I think we talk about this quite a bit: with great quarterbacks and good quarterbacks that really make the other guys really want to play at a high level. And that's what you're doing. It's a team effort, offensively. Offensive line has to protect. But he's doing a great job. He knows where everybody's going to be. He prepares so well each week. It's fun to watch him when things are really clicking like that and to see the guys having fun doing that."

Wentz and the offense put up 419 yards and were a perfect 4-for-4 in the red zone despite missing tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) and breaking in a new running back in Jay Ajayi, who got acclimated quite quickly. Given those dynamics, it makes you wonder what this group's ceiling is -- especially when you consider that Sunday's scorefest came against the best defense in the NFL.

The Eagles' defense is showing itself as one of the top units in the league, as well, making for a team that hits you from all sides.

"Not really," said right tackle Lane Johnson when asked if he saw the season starting out in this way. "I mean, you can envision stuff, but it's surprising. But it's all about the guys we have in the locker room, the hunger, guys eager to prove themselves. It's the best team I've been on."

The one person who seemed to have a bead on this was Pederson, who boldly likened the talent on this squad to the mid-'90s Green Bay Packers with which he won a championship. He took a lot of heat for that proclamation, but it's looking less absurd by the week.

Still, there is much work to be done and nearly half a season to navigate. The Eagles seem to have a firm grasp of that as they head into their bye week.

"It's hard to win in this league. It really is. Every single one of them you get excited about, you cherish," safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "But with every one that you stack up, you know that the opponent that you're getting ready to play the next week is going to come even harder. And we embrace that, and we look forward to that. I think it's something that we keep out in front of us to keep us motivated, because we know everybody's going to [give] their best shot. We've still got tons of doubters out there about us as a team, us as an offense, defense, as individuals. And so we feed off that, and we'll continue to do that."