Eagles put Cowboys, NFC East in rear view with 30-point second half

The Eagles' defense comes away with two interceptions off of Dak Prescott in the first half, one by Rodney McLeod and the second by Ronald Darby. (0:47)

ARLINGTON, TX -- Entering Sunday night, the only team that had a legitimate shot to catch the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East was the Dallas Cowboys. That's a serious long shot now. With the division nearly in hand, the home stretch becomes all about NFC superiority for Philly.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the offense rebounded from a sluggish first half and the defense harrassed Dak Prescott as the Eagles plowed past the Cowboys, 37-9, and move to 9-1 on the season. Dallas now sits at 5-5 on the year -- four games back with six to play. The Washington Redskins (4-6) and New York Giants (2-8) are dots in the rearview mirror.

The Cowboys, with a 2-0 division record and both dates with the Eagles in the second half of the season, came in with fighting chance. And they were well-positioned after the first 30 minutes, holding a 9-7 lead despite two Prescott interceptions. Then they turned on the jets and throttled the Cowboys 30-0 in the second half.

Wentz, a top candidate for league MVP, was off early, going 7-of-18 in the first half while averaging just 4.4 yards per attempt. He spent some time on the trainers table after absorbing a hit late in the first quarter but stayed in the game. The entire offensive operation was disjointed, perhaps evidence of rust coming off their bye.

The No. 2 scoring team in football kicked it into gear in the second half to pull away, scoring on three straight possessions. Rookie Corey Clement got the ground game going with an 11-yard TD run, and the recently-acquired Jay Ajayi followed with a career-high 71-yard run the following series. Wentz through back-to-back TD passes -- one to Torrey Smith and another to Alshon Jeffery. Seemingly all of his new playmakers were on display.

The Eagles defense, meanwhile, made life miserable for Prescott. He threw three interceptions for the first time in his career and was sacked four times, including a strip by rookie Derek Barnett that linebacker Nigel Bradham scooped up and returned 37 yards for the touchdown.

They lost kicker Jake Elliott to a head injury late in the first half but linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill stepped in and performed well on kickoffs. The second-half domination made his absence a non-factor.

Next up for the Eagles is a home titl against the Chicago Bears before heading west for key games against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) and Los Angeles Rams (7-3). Those are two teams, along with the New Orleans Saints (8-2), Minnesota Vikings (8-2) and Carolina Panthers (6-3) that will be competing for playoff positiong. With the NFC East close to locked up, the Eagles can turn their attention to the rest of the conference and the quest of securing home field throughout.