Carson Wentz better than Dak Prescott (at least for now)

The Eagles defense assert their dominance over the Cowboys' quarterback on Sunday night, picking off Dak Prescott three times and forcing a fumble that gets returned for a touchdown. (1:37)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A rivalry is a tug-of-war. Back and forth. Lots of momentum gained and lost before someone ends up in the moat.

Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott are just getting their grips for what could be a decade-long standoff. But as Sunday night's game drove home, Wentz is the superior quarterback at the moment, and it's not particularly close.

Wentz threw a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions as the Philadelphia Eagles outscored the Dallas Cowboys 30-0 in the second half to improve to 9-1. Prescott endured the first three-interception game of his career and also lost a fumble that was returned for a score. The Cowboys sank to 5-5.

"I thought he battled. I thought he fought. Like I said, there were some decisions he made with the football that hurt us in the game," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said of Prescott.

Carson Wentz, left, has the Eagles at the top of the league in points per game (32) while Dak Prescott and Dallas have lost two in a row. AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Wentz now has 25 touchowns to five interceptions this season. It was his sixth straight game with multiple touchdown passes, the longest streak in the NFL this season. His 25 passing TDs are the third most by a first-or-second-year quarterback all-time over a team's first 10 games, behind only Dan Marino and Kurt Warner.

While the Eagles won their eighth in a row, the Cowboys lost back-to-back games by 20-plus points for first time since 2004, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Not coincidentally, they have been without running back Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) and left tackle Tyron Smith (groin) during that skid. They were also missing linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) Sunday night.

These quarterbacks can't be judged on results alone. The surrounding talent needs to be factored in. Last season, the Cowboys were 13-3 and the Eagles were 7-9, and the supporting cast for both squads had plenty to do with it.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Wentz has the better team this time around. But, like Prescott, he's been dealt some blows in the personnel department. Running back Darren Sproles (ACL) has been on injured reserve since September. No. 1 cornerback Ronald Darby (dislocated ankle) played for the first time since the opener on Sunday night. Middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (Achilles) and potential Hall-of-Fame left tackle Jason Peters (ACL, MCL) are both on IR. Yet Wentz and the Eagles have continued to produce.

More than that, Wentz is excelling. He leads the NFL in touchdowns and entered the week third in quarterback rating. The Eagles are at the top of the league in points per game (32). They have scored 30-plus points in four straight, their longest such streak since 1953. A high level of play in imperfect conditions.

Prescott has fallen off considerably without key members of his supporting cast. He has no touchdowns and three interceptions over the past two games. The Cowboys have been outscored 64-16.

"I've seen him have more success," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "But the one thing I knew is regardless what lack of success he was having at any point in the game wasn't going to deter him from going out there. His trademark is he puts the bad series or the bad play away and starts with a fresh approach. That's a good thing for his position."

Dallas' struggles are not all because of Prescott, nor is the Eagles' success all because of Wentz. But Wentz is outplaying Prescott. He's outplaying almost every other quarterback in the league, too. That might change over the course of this rivalry, but right now it's advantage Wentz.