Alshon Jeffery nets $250,000 bonus with TD against Bears

PHILADELPHIA – Talk about a good day at the office.

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery’s first-half touchdown against his old team, the Chicago Bears, triggered a $250,000 bonus, according to a league source.

Jeffery signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Eagles in the offseason that was laden with incentives. One included a $250,000 bump if he reached seven TDs on the season. He hit that mark by snaring a pass from quarterback Carson Wentz in the back of the end zone with five seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Jeffery outgained the Bears all by himself in the first half, finishing with five catches for 52 yards compared to just 33 total yards for Chicago, which has struggled to find production from the receiver position this season in Jeffery’s absence.