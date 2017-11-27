Eagles carry 10-1 record, 'swagger' into West Coast trip

The Eagles improved to 10-1 with a 31-3 victory over the Bears. Quarterback Carson Wentz breaks down his big day and Philadelphia's swagger. (0:56)

PHILADELPHIA -- Malcolm Jenkins' response said a lot about the mentality of this Philadelphia Eagles team, and how far it has come in 12 weeks.

The question posed to the Eagles safety was about the upcoming West Coast trip featuring back-to-back games against the Seattle Seahawks (7-4) and Los Angeles Rams (8-3). He was asked if it will serve as a measuring stick for the Eagles.

"For us, there's nothing to measure. We are our measuring stick," Jenkins said. "We prepare to be the best every week."

At 10-1, that's hard to argue. They aren't just winning, they're dominating. Their 31-3 rout of the Chicago Bears marked the third consecutive game the Eagles have won by 28-plus points, a first in franchise history.

Second-year quarterback Carson Wentz leads the NFL with 28 TD passes this season. Per Elias, the only first- or second-year quarterbacks since the 1970 merger to lead the NFL outright in TD passes are Dan Marino (1984) and Kurt Warner (1999).

The Eagles defense allowed only 140 yards against Chicago, the fewest the team has allowed in a single game since 1996. The league's best rushing defense yielded 6 yards on the ground to the Bears, the fewest rushing yards the Eagles have allowed in a single game since 1950. Jim Schwartz's defense hasn't allowed a single touchdown in the first quarter all season and has surrendered only one TD in the entire month of November.

The Eagles haven't really been tested since early October, when they narrowly defeated the Panthers in Carolina on a Thursday night. A schedule that appeared daunting actually turned into the most manageable in terms of opponent record to this point. Their wins against those teams contributed to that mark, but there's no denying that some of the perceived quality teams they faced -- the Cowboys, the Broncos and even the Giants -- proved weaker than anticipated.

In the next two weeks, they get to dance with some playoff-caliber teams.

"We obviously have got a lot of respect for these teams that are coming up in Seattle and then L.A.," Jenkins added. "We feel like the next three weeks [the Eagles are at the Giants on Dec. 17] are going to be huge for us, being on the road in December.

"And obviously we look forward to a prime-time matchup with a team that we've got a lot of respect for [in Seattle]."

The Seahawks lost Legion of Boom members Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor to injury but remain an opponent that commands respect, especially at home.

"It's loud. We have to handle the crowd noise," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "It's a great opponent, great team. They are well-coached, good players, the whole thing. So [we've] got our work cut out for us. [It's going to be] a challenge, but we'll be ready."

Wentz Finishes Drives Carson Wentz went 3-of-4 with three touchdowns in the red zone Sunday and has an NFL-best 20 red-zone passing touchdowns this season. A look at Wentz's red-zone production in his two NFL seasons: 2016 2017 Comp. pct. 49% 65% TD-Int 12-1 20-0 ESPN Stats & Information

The Rams, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive home victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles will fly from Seattle to L.A. and stay out there all week before the matchup featuring the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2016 draft, Jared Goff and Wentz.

Add the trip to New York after that, and the Eagles will be away from Lincoln Financial Field until Christmas night. It's not an easy stretch, but it's one the Eagles are charging into it with a full head of steam.

"We're playing with a lot of momentum, a lot of energy and a lot of swagger out there," Wentz said.

"Obviously, it's big, and there are a lot of matchups with good teams. Being on the road and being away from home for a while will be big for us. We're very confident right now, coming off this win at home, and we know what to expect. We're excited for it."