Ranking the top five Eagles celebrations

Corey Graham picks off Mitch Trubisky and the Eagles perform the "electric slide" as they celebrate their NFL-best 10th win. (0:21)

It's taken on a life of its own.

No team has capitalized more on the relaxed NFL celebration rules than the Philadelphia Eagles, who have gone from simulating home runs to full-out choreographed dances. Of course, no team has had as much reason to celebrate. They are scoring more than anyone in the league (32 PPG), are third in the NFL with 22 takeaways and have a league-best 10-1 record.

"It's a lot of fun. Listen, the guys are having fun doing it," said coach Doug Pederson, adding that he doesn't think his players have crossed the line into disrespecting the opponent. "They enjoy coming to work every week and this game is hard enough and when you score, you kind of want them to celebrate together and that's a great thing."

There are many worthy entries, but here are the top five Eagles celebrations through 11 games:

5. Bowling

Receiver Alshon Jeffery capped a TD against the Chicago Bears, his old team, by bowling a strike in the end zone. Carson Wentz's full backwards somersault makes this even better.

With the best record in the league (10-1), the Eagles have had plenty to celebrate this season. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

4. Bank robbery

Following a touchdown run against the rival Dallas Cowboys, running back Kenjon Barner breaks into the vault and hands out cash to his teammates. An "A" for originality.

3. Mills gets crossed up

Not since Allen Iverson has a Philly player crossed someone up so bad. Rodney McLeod plays hero, Jalen Mills the foil and Fletcher Cox the insane fan.

2. Charging the mound

The Eagles really got the TD celebration thing rolling by simulating home run shots early in the season. To keep it fresh, they put a twist on it against the 49ers.

1. Electric Slide

McLeod came up with the idea when the song came on during practice and they broke it out against the Bears -- twice, actually. The first time was a celebration false start, as Rasul Douglas' interception was overturned following review. But safety Corey Graham came right back with a pick that stuck, and it was on.

"Second one was good. A lot of guys jumped in too. They wanted to get caught on tape and go viral, too, I guess," McLeod said with a laugh. "That's what we try to get it to do. But, nah, it's fun, man. We just really want to keep up with the offense and their celebrations."