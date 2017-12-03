Eagles on verge of furthering NFL's worst-to-first trend

The Philadelphia Eagles will clinch the NFC East with a win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night. With five regular-season games remaining, and needing just one win or a Dallas Cowboys loss or tie to claim the title, it's really a matter of when, and not if, they will secure their place atop the division.

It will mark the 14th season in the past 15 that a team finishes first in its division the season after coming in last or tied for last place. The New England dynasty aside, parity is alive and well in the NFL: Of the 44 teams in league history to go worst-to-first, 21 have done so in the past 14 years. The Eagles turned the trick once during that span, going from 6-10 to 10-6 in 2006.

The record for number of teams to accomplish the feat in a single season has a chance of being met or even broken in 2017. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers are currently tied for first place in their divisions, while the Los Angeles Chargers are within a game of first in the AFC West behind the slumping Kansas City Chiefs. All were last-place finishers in 2016.

Turning Things Around The Eagles are looking to join these teams in the past 14 years that won their division after having finished in last place the prior season: Season Team Record Prior Season Record 2003 Carolina 11-5 7-9 2003 Kansas City 13-3 8-8* 2004 Atlanta 11-5 5-11 2004 San Diego 12-4 4-12* 2005 Chicago 11-5 5-11 2005 New York Giants 11-5 6-10* 2005 Tampa Bay 11-5 5-11 2006 Baltimore 13-3 6-10* 2006 New Orleans 10-6 3-13 2006 Philadelphia 10-6 6-10 2007 Tampa Bay 9-7 4-12 2008 Miami 11-5 1-15 2009 New Orleans** 13-3 8-8 2010 Kansas City 10-6 4-12 2011 Denver 8-8 4-12 2011 Houston 10-6 6-10* 2012 Washington 10-6 5-11 2013 Carolina 12-4 7-9* 2013 Philadelphia 10-6 4-12 2015 Washington 9-7 4-12 2016 Dallas 4-12 13-3 * Tied for last place ** Won Super Bowl -- Information courtesy of the NFL

The NFL high for teams going from last to first is three, occurring in both 2005 and 2006.

Of the teams to turn the trick over the past 14 years, only one of them -- the 2009 New Orleans Saints, who happened to have Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins in their secondary at the time -- went on to win the Super Bowl.