Rams' Jared Goff versus Eagles' Carson Wentz, by the numbers

The top two picks in the 2016 NFL draft, quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, will square off for the first time when the Los Angeles Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET) on Sunday.

They’re not exactly players cut from the same cloth. Goff is a blond-haired, laid-back California boy who gained national fame as a three-year starter at Cal; Wentz an intense redhead out of North Dakota who was barely recruited out of high school and flew under the radar playing for North Dakota State. They have different backgrounds and different styles, but both are experiencing high levels of success in their sophomore seasons and have their teams sitting in first place in their respective divisions.

It’ll be the eighth time in the common draft era that QBs taken No. 1 and 2 overall will have played against one another. To kick-start our coverage of the matchup, let’s go inside the numbers:

2017 stats

CARSON WENTZ VS. JARED GOFF CMP ATT CMP% YDS TD INT RAT Wentz 242 399 60.7 3,005 29 6 102.0 Goff 244 392 62.2 3,184 20 6 98.4

Team record

Eagles 10-2

Rams 9-3

Unmatched success

What Goff and Wentz are doing in their second seasons blows away the competition. They already have more wins than any other QB pair drafted 1-2, per ESPN Stats & Information, and with four games left to play, they will likely finish with the most yards and TDs as well.

QBS TAKEN 1-2 OVERALL IN SAME DRAFT Combined second-year production: Season W-L Pass yds TD-Int Jared Goff & Carson Wentz 2017 19-5 6,189 49-12 Jameis Winston & Marcus Mariota 2016 17-14 7,516 54-27 Andrew Luck & Robert Griffin III 2013 14-15 7,025 39-21 Tim Couch & Donovan McNabb 2000 13-10 4,848 28-22 Peyton Manning & Ryan Leaf 1999<< 13-3 4,135 26-15 Drew Bledsoe & Rick Mirer 1994 15-14 6,706 36-34 Jim Plunkett & Archie Manning 1972 5-22-1 4,977 26-46 >>Leaf didn't play in 1999 ESPN Stats & Info

Contrasting styles

Goff spends more time in the pocket (2.50 seconds per snap) than any other quarterback in the league. He has thrown all 20 of his TDs from the pocket this season.

Wentz is often at his best when escaping pressure and creating on the outside. He has thrown six touchdowns from out of the pocket this season, tied for most in the NFL (Case Keenum).

Wentz's style of play tends to lead to more hits. He's absorbed 85 QB contacts -- sixth in the NFL -- and has been sacked 27 times, compared to 36 QB contacts (ranked 23rd) and 20 sacks for Goff.

Similar results

Both have been downright deadly on third down and in the red zone. Goff has a 64 percent completion rate with seven touchdowns and two interceptions on third down; Wentz is a touch better with a 66.4 completion rate with 12 touchdowns and two picks.

Inside the 20, it's near perfection. Wentz has thrown 20 TDs and zero interceptions in the red zone with no sacks. Goff is right behind him with 16 TDs, zero interceptions and two sacks. That's 36 combined touchdowns with no interceptions. Nasty.

Airing it out

One thing that stands out about both players is their aggressiveness. Wentz ranks third in both pass plays of 20-plus yards (57) and air yards per attempt (9.86). Goff is sixth in 20-plus yard throws (49) and 12th in air yards (8.24). This will be no dink-and-dunk affair. There should be some fireworks in Los Angeles.

Keys for Sunday