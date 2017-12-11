Eagles clinch NFC East, but Carson Wentz's knee injury big concern

LOS ANGELES -- The importance of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, and the duel with quarterback Jared Goff, faded late in the third quarter for the Philadelphia Eagles when Carson Wentz left the blue medical tent and slowly walked indoors.

It’s a knee injury and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are concerned that he tore his ACL. If those fears prove warranted, this season’s outlook, and this franchise’s immediate future, has taken a sudden, drastic turn for the worse. All this despite the fact that the Eagles beat the Rams, 43-35, and clinched the NFC East title.

Quarterback Carson Wentz walked to the locker room after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter, one that the Eagles fear could be serious, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Wentz went charging into traffic, as he’ll do from time to time, in the name of scoring a go-ahead touchdown. Linebacker Mark Barron hit him low, in the knee area, and defensive end Morgan Fox rolled over the top of him while he was on the ground. The play, a 2-yard touchdown run, was negated by a hold on right tackle Lane Johnson.

Wentz got up limping, but stayed in, and delivered a fourth-down touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery to put his Eagles back on top. Wentz was not himself, though, and went right for the trainers table following the play. A few beats later, he started the long walk inside as backup Nick Foles took practice snaps from center Jason Kelce on the sideline.

Foles is a capable backup. He has started in this town before; even threw 27 touchdowns to two interceptions in Chip Kelly’s first year as head coach to lead the Eagles to an NFC East title in 2013. But he’s no Carson Wentz. Few are.

Wentz was in the midst of one of his best games as a pro when the injury occurred. He had already thrown four touchdown passes on the day and was getting the better of Goff, his training partner leading up to the 2016 NFL draft, where they went No. 1 and No. 2 overall. With that last toss to Jeffery, Wentz passed Sonny Jurgensen for most passing touchdowns by an Eagles quarterback in a single season, toppling a record that had stood since 1961.

Foles performed pretty well, and a Chris Long strip sack of Goff led to Jake Elliott’s go-ahead field goal with a touch under four minutes remaining. That proved enough for the Eagles to improve to an NFC-best 11-2. According to ESPN FPI, they have a 97 percent chance of securing a first-round bye. They finish the regular season with a game at the New York Giants next Sunday before returning home for matchups with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

And who knows, with home-field advantage and a little luck, this talented roster might be able to make some noise with Wentz out of the lineup. In order to have a chance of making a Super Bowl run, though, they need Wentz at the controls.

His health is the key, and will be for as long as he’s in an Eagles uniform. Sunday might proved to be a big blow to what this team has been building.